Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead for Buffalo Niagara business

Applications are open for a new program to prepare veterans for career opportunities in information technology at Trocaire College. Trocaire is partnering with Foundation 214, to launch its first Veterans IT Career Jump Start Program.

The instructor-led, classroom-based 12-week program begins Sept. 19 and runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays at the Tech Academy, an M&T Bank-led workforce training center dedicated to developing technology talent across Western New York.

The program covers three areas: basic internet security, foundational IT concepts and terminology, and in-depth training in the skills necessary for a help desk or tech support position. Each of the three areas lead to internationally recognized IT certifications. Students who earn certifications may apply to convert them for up to 11 college credits in Trocaire’s Associate of Applied Science in Cybersecurity program.

“The demand for a well-trained IT workforce in Western New York shows no signs of slowing down as both corporations and small businesses need qualified candidates with this particular skill set,” said Gary Smith, vice president for innovation and advancement at Trocaire. "Having successfully helped dozens of students recently jump start their IT career through our traditional program, we are thankful for Foundation 214's support to assist veterans with a pathway to this growing industry.”

Only veterans may apply for this program. Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. For information and to apply, visit https://trocaire.edu/academics/workforce-development/veterans-it-career-jumpstart-program/.

43North startup contest winner ShearShare, a mobile app that allows barbers, hairstylists, estheticians and others in the beauty industry to rent temporary salon and barbershop space, is giving away $2,000 to local beauty and barbering professionals for sharing why they got into the industry.

To enter, submit a short video to ShearShare answering the question. The first place entry will win $1,000, second prize is $700, and third place will take home $300.

Videos must be submitted by Friday at 11:59 p.m. The winners will be announced at ShearShare's in-person Why Buffalove Contest event from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Seneca One, 1 Seneca St., Buffalo. Winners must be present at the event to receive the prize. Visit shearshare.com/contests to enter and for the full contest rules.

Join others in the Western New York startup community every Tuesday morning at 7:30 for Buffalo Startup Coffee at Hansa Workspace, 505 Ellicott St. The weekly meeting, hosted by BootSector, is an opportunity to network with others in the startup community, ask questions and collaborate.

Hilbert College is celebrating its 65th anniversary and the 125th anniversary of its founding order, the Franciscan Sisters of St. Joseph, at its Anniversary Gala on Saturday on the college campus. The black-tie event benefits the Hilbert Student Scholarship Fund. More than 90% of Hilbert students qualify for financial aid and scholarships.

The gala starts at 6 p.m. and includes a cocktail hour, dinner and entertainment by the Bobby Millitello Quartet. Tickets are $150 each; groups can purchase a table for eight for $1,500. Find info and tickets at hilbert.edu/alumni-friends/events/anniversary-gala.

CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK

Recent news about the Buffalo Niagara economy

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region's economic revitalization.