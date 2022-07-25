Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead for Buffalo Niagara business

What to know about the week ahead
Struggling Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex Inc. will report its second-quarter financial earnings before the market opens Thursday.
Athenex is in the midst of a turnaround plan that involves pivoting its research-and-development resources to developing cell therapy programs, trimming its expenses and strengthening its balance sheet.
Athenex lowered its first-quarter operating expenses by 34%, compared with the year-ago period. As of March 31, Athenex had $51.2 million in cash and short-term investments, down from about $62 million at the end of 2021.
We'll find out if the sluggish-but-steady hiring by local employers is luring more workers back into the labor pool when the State Labor Department releases the June unemployment rate Tuesday.
Burning Books Bookstore will hold its groundbreaking ceremony for its expansion, along with an open house and block party at 420 Connecticut Street between 14th and 15th streets at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The store, which focuses on social justice, will more than triple its square footage and double its storefront.
Community Bank System, which is based in suburban Syracuse and has several Buffalo-area branches, is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings on Monday.
Mount St. Mary's Hospital is hosting an on-the-spot hiring event from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Brickyard Brewing Co., 436 Center St., Lewiston. Catholic Health System managers and recruiters will be there to take applications, conduct interviews and make job offers.
Mount St. Mary's has employment openings for registered nurses across all shifts. The upcoming hiring event mirrors one Catholic Health held in late June for Mercy Hospital of Buffalo.
To register for the hiring event, candidates can visit chsbuffalo.org/brickyard. Walk-ins also are welcome.
Amherst-based Evans Bank is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday.
CATCH UP ON LAST WEEK
Recent news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy
Hiring has slowed across the Buffaqlo Niagara region, but with inflation spiking and interest rates rising, that's a good thing.
Amazon has the go-ahead for its plan to build a big distribution center in the Town of Niagara, but it still has plenty of big hurdles to clear.
The Erie County Legislature is pleading with ECC President David Balkin and union reps to work together for the future of ECC.
Facing federal allegations of bank fraud, Frank Giacobbe and Michael Tremiti received light sentences in the criminal case against Rochester real estate developer Robert C Morgan.
Tesla's solar energy business had its best quarter in more than four years, rebounding from supply chain issues that had depressed installations during the winter.
Developers have a new vision for the failed Radisson Hotel Niagara Falls-Grand Island – converting it into apartments.
The acquisition of People's United Financial is paying early dividends for M&T Bank, which is extending its presence in the Northeast.
While it may be profitable, Lake Shore Bancorp is being criticized by a federal agency for its technology compliance issues and governance.
A few days before training camp starts, Bills star QB Josh Allen toured Oishei Children's Hospital to see the impact of the Patricia Allen Fund.
Looks like 43 North's decision to tweak its prize structure was a good one, as its pool of applicants has expanded.
A developer's plan calls for Orchard Park Road bar Flattery's to be demolished in favor of 45-unit apartment complex on the property.
Buffalo-based startup Centivo has big plans for the $30 million investment for the business being made by a massive bank and financial services firm.
In the market for a hotel? One of the region's biggest and most prominent suburban hotels is up for auction.
A University at Buffalo aerospace engineering team has invented an out-of-this-world spacecraft that is backed by NASA.
Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.
ICYMI
Five reads from Buffalo Next:
1. Rich Products relies on innovation and new products to keep its business growing – and a good portion of those efforts are based in Buffalo.
2. Buffalo's startups aren't just for coders. They're luring accountants and sales workers, too: Though more and more startup companies are geared toward technology and there is a demand for tech employees – especially in Western New York – employees such as accountants, customer service representatives and salespeople are vital parts of these organizations, as well.
3. New stadium, new experience: More details are emerging on Buffalo Bills facility: "We want to really harness the energy of the Buffalo fans and create a unique game-day experience," said Scott Radecic, a former Buffalo Bills linebacker who is serving as the project executive for Populous, the stadium's architect.
4. Donald Boyd has some "enormous challenges" ahead, according to one health care administration expert, as the 50-year-old takes over as CEO of Kaleida Health after spending nearly his entire career there, rising through the ranks of Western New York's largest health system.
5. Dollar stores are booming: Do these retailers help or hurt communities?: The dollar store industry is one of the fastest growing in the country, often bringing a wide-ranging store to communities and neighborhoods where shopping options are limited. But not everyone is happy.
