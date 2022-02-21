Buffalo Next: What comes next at $200 million plant built for Athenex in Dunkirk?

BY JON HARRIS
Feb. 21, 2022
Dunkirk has been waiting for a 'game-changer.' ImmunityBio says it can deliver
Let's wind the clock back, shall we?
It's Feb. 11, 2016. Some 600 people are crowded inside Dunkirk High School's auditorium. There, in this blue-collar city, they hear Gov. Andrew Cuomo promise a "game-changer" – plans for a state-funded, $200 million drug manufacturing plant leased to Buffalo biotech firm Athenex, which commits to hundreds of jobs in Dunkirk.
That was the plan.
Six years later, Athenex sold the lease to California-based ImmunityBio for $40 million without ever manufacturing a drug within the plant. Whether the state gets a return on its investment in Dunkirk now falls to ImmunityBio, a company that has received hundreds of millions of dollars in financing from its billionaire executive chairman to fuel the development of its cancer therapies and its Covid-19 vaccine.
"The speed at which we closed this transaction is the speed at which we intend to bring it live," CEO Rich Adcock told me, noting ImmunityBio completed the lease acquisition 45 days after it signed the agreement.
Now it's time to prove it.
First steps
To get started in Dunkirk, ImmunityBio promoted an existing manager at the plant to director of operations. In all, more than 50 Athenex employees joined ImmunityBio when the deal closed.
One of the next steps is moving manufacturing equipment from Los Angeles warehouses into the Dunkirk plant.
The company plans to produce its Covid-19 vaccine drug substance – which is then formulated with additional materials to produce a finished dosage – in the Dunkirk plant by the end of 2022.
Adcock thinks the Dunkirk plant – ImmunityBio's biggest manufacturing facility – could produce up to 1 billion doses a year.
Can they deliver?
ImmunityBio didn't just take over a turnkey manufacturing plant. It also assumed Athenex's hiring and investment obligations in Dunkirk.
That includes spending $1.5 billion in operational expenses over the next 10 years, as well as hiring 450 people for the Dunkirk plant within five years. Three hundred of those new hires must come in the first 2 1/2 years.
Adcock said he believes that, even if only the Covid-19 vaccine comes through the plant, the company can hit those targets.
"The numbers and the obligations didn't concern us," he said. "They're big numbers, but it's really all about bringing this in and having drugs approved, so that we can run them through there."
What: A labor battle is brewing at Our Lady of Peace nursing home in Lewiston. More than 150 union workers, represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East, have been working without a contract since Dec. 31.
Tell me more: The union and nursing home owner, Ascension Living of St. Louis, Mo., are due to return to the bargaining table March 2. If no agreement is reached, union workers have authorized a one-day strike outside the Lewiston facility.
Why it matters: Union workers are calling on Ascension to raise wages to help recruit and retain staff. Nursing homes have struggled with staffing, which stretches existing employees thin and can make quality suffer. Our Lady of Peace has an overall rating of four out of five stars (above average), though its staffing levels get two out of five stars (below average), according to federal data.
