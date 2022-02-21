Buffalo Next: What comes next at $200 million plant built for Athenex in Dunkirk?

Now it's time to prove it.

First steps

To get started in Dunkirk, ImmunityBio promoted an existing manager at the plant to director of operations. In all, more than 50 Athenex employees joined ImmunityBio when the deal closed.

One of the next steps is moving manufacturing equipment from Los Angeles warehouses into the Dunkirk plant.

The company plans to produce its Covid-19 vaccine drug substance – which is then formulated with additional materials to produce a finished dosage – in the Dunkirk plant by the end of 2022.

Adcock thinks the Dunkirk plant – ImmunityBio's biggest manufacturing facility – could produce up to 1 billion doses a year.

Can they deliver?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

ImmunityBio didn't just take over a turnkey manufacturing plant. It also assumed Athenex's hiring and investment obligations in Dunkirk.

That includes spending $1.5 billion in operational expenses over the next 10 years, as well as hiring 450 people for the Dunkirk plant within five years. Three hundred of those new hires must come in the first 2 1/2 years.