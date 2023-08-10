BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

Aug. 9, 2023

Wash and change

It may be summer, but it has been a busy few weeks in Buffalo's suburbs – especially for large national car wash and oil change companies.

Royal Car Wash

Royal Wash Development – an affiliate of Rochester's Daniele Companies that works with GO Car Wash Management Co. of Denver – is proposing to develop a pair of car wash facilities in the towns of Orchard Park and Hamburg.

In Orchard Park, it is targeting a parcel of vacant land at the northeast corner of Abbott and Milestrip roads. The Town Board granted a special-use permit last month.

In Hamburg, it is eyeing 3233 Lake Shore Road. The company has also been pursuing locations recently in West Seneca, Clarence, Orchard Park and Tonawanda, although the West Seneca site was denied a special-use permit. Some of those sites have generated opposition from neighbors.

GO Car Wash has more than 110 locations in eight states, including 24 across Western and upstate New York already under its banner, in transition or under development.

The project is being reviewed by Orchard Park officials.

The Orchard Park Planning Board on Thursday also will consider a request to construct a warehouse and office building with associated parking and site improvements at 275 Thorn Ave., on the south side of the street, east of Duerr Road. Additionally, Maple Grove Apartments at 4038 California Road wants to rezone its property.

Take 5

Then there is Take 5 Oil Change, an oil change and car wash franchise division of Charlotte, N.C.-based Driven Brands, an aftermarket auto maintenance company that also owns and operates Meineke Car Care Centers, Maaco and Carstar brand.

Take 5 opened its first location in Western New York in Depew, and now it is trying to expand, through Quattro Development.

It has been pursuing a new location in Lockport, where Quattro and Hospitality Syracuse, the owner of the property at 5687 Transit Road, are proposing a Take 5 facility.

Now, it is taking aim at West Seneca, where Quattro wants to develop a single-story, 1,610-square-foot building with three bays and nine parking spaces on 0.8 acres at 1940 Ridge Road, about a quarter-mile west of Orchard Park Road.

The site is a vacant parcel next to an electrical substation, and plans by Carmina Wood Design call for demolishing the remaining slab and parking lot before constructing the 20-foot-tall masonry building. The project is being reviewed on Thursday by the town Planning Board, and again by the Town Board later this month.

Lockport officials will also review an expanded proposal for a "planned-unit development" on land owned by Barbara Robinson at 1110 Transit Road.

A previous proposal by Hix Snedeker Co. of Alabama sought to build a new Tractor Supply Co. store on 5.6 acres of land, but now the town Planning Board will review a proposal for a pair of two-story mixed-use buildings, along with 70 single-family homes on Rapids Road.

Also up for review in Lockport is a plan by Bowmiller LLC for a senior-living community in a planned-unit development at 5726 Bowmiller Road.

The board also will consider a proposed 15,096-square-foot wind turbine assembly facility on 10.5 acres at 1060 Junction Road by Siva Powers America, which is owned by Varun Kumar Velumani, an Indian businessman who is also trying to start a plastics manufacturing plant around the corner.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Moving in

Nearly 18 months after announcing the new location of its Buffalo District headquarters, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has moved to its new digs in downtown Buffalo's Mohawk Building.

The relocation from Black Rock to the historic former Hens & Kelly Building at 478 Main St. marks the return of the Army Corps offices to the city's central business district after 75 years. The federal agency, which had been at 1776 Niagara St. since 1948, is now leasing 55,000 square feet of space on the six-story building's third, fourth and fifth floors.

However, the district will keep its presence at the Black Rock Lock Reservation to operate the lock, maintain its survey boat fleet and provide logistical and technical support for its engineering mission across the lower Great Lakes region.

“This modern space will give our team of professionals the best environment to work in so we can continue to provide the nation with the highest level of service possible,” said Lt. Col. Colby Krug, commander of the Corps' Buffalo District.

Located at the corner of Main and Mohawk streets, the 131,916-square-foot former department store building was renovated by Ellicott Development Co., and now has ground-floor retail space, four floors of commercial office space and 15 market-rate apartments on the top floor and the four-story penthouse structure. Besides the Corps, the building also now houses the Social Security Administration on the second floor.

