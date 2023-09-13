UB ranks high in economic diversity

Every few years, the New York Times Magazine compiles a college-access index ranking the nation’s most selective universities in order of economic diversity.

This year’s index, updated for the first time since 2017, ranks New York’s two SUNY flagships, the University at Buffalo and Stony Brook University, among the top 30 most economically diverse schools in the country.

It is a ranking that is more relevant than ever in light of the Supreme Court ruling prohibiting colleges from considering racial diversity in admissions, the Times wrote in its recent education issue. The ruling is prompting many institutions to seek other ways to diversify and increase access to all students, as well as reconsidering traditional “legacy” admissions that favor family of alumni.

The Times measured economic diversity by looking at the 286 most selective U.S. universities and how many of their students received Pell Grants, which typically go to students at the low end of the income scale.

The index ranks UB 28th in the country overall and eighth among public universities. Among 50 state flagships, UB is No. 2 nationally, second to Stony Brook, which was ranked 16th overall.

The most diverse school was Berea College in Kentucky, a school devoted to low-income students where 94% of the 2020-21 incoming class received Pell Grants. The next closest school was Salem College, with 69%.

Stony Brook had 39% of freshmen coming in on Pell Grants, while UB had 34%, a six-point increase since 2011. The overall average of all 286 schools was 21%, according to The Times.

UB Provost Scott Weber said the new index supports UB’s reputation for “providing an excellent education to students from all walks of life.”

“At UB, we are enriched and benefit from having a community of student scholars from a range of economic backgrounds,” Weber said. “Ensuring students have access to a world-class education as they work toward achieving their dreams is part of our DNA.”

The Times said the recent Supreme Court ruling puts “a renewed focus on institutional efforts to consider wealth in making admissions decisions,” and added, “This list shows us how schools are doing.”

See the full list at https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2023/09/07/magazine/college-access-index.html?smid=nytcore-ios-share&referringSource=articleShare

UB-India partnerships cited at G20 summit

“News from the White House mentions UB!” University at Buffalo President Satish K. Tripathi posted on his LinkedIn page.

He was referring to a meeting between President Biden and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Group of 20 leading industrialized and developing countries in Delhi, India.

Among the topics the two leaders discussed were research partnerships between universities in India and the U.S., including UB, which recently forged an agreement with the Indian Institutes of Technology to create joint centers of excellence between UB and four IITs - in Jodhpur, Delhi, Kanpur and Varanasi – to team up on AI and data science, quantum photonics, biosciences and biotechnology, and nanomaterials research, respectively.

“The leaders welcomed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Indian universities, represented by the Council of Indian Institutes of Technology and the Association of American Universities to establish the India-U.S. Global Challenges Institute, with a combined initial commitment of at least US$10 million,” the two nations said in a joint statement.

Tripathi is co-chair of the AAU Task Force on Expanding U.S.-India University Partnerships.

“The leaders also welcomed the growing number of multi-institutional collaborative education partnerships, such as those between New York University-Tandon and IIT Kanpur Advanced Research Center, and the Joint Research Centers of the State University of New York at Buffalo and IIT Delhi, Kanpur, Jodhpur, and BHU, in the areas of critical and emerging technologies,” the statement said.

See the full statement at https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/statements-releases/2023/09/08/joint-statement-from-india-and-the-united-states/

UB Researchers get $3.7 million in NSF grants

Six University at Buffalo researchers have received National Science Foundation CAREER awards, one of the nation’s most prestigious honors for early-career engineers and scientists.

CAREER grants provide funding for scholars to conduct research and develop educational programming for K-12 students, university students and members of the public.

UB’s six CAREER award grantees – Priya Banerjee, Mingchen Gao, Prathima Nalam, A. Erdem Sariyuce, Sangwoo Shin and Ziming Zhao – will receive a total of nearly $3.8 million for projects that address pressing societal problems. Their projects include AI-powered medical imaging, lubricants for longer lasting cars, protecting devices from hackers and new developments in cellular and genomic medicine.

Find info on the individual awards at https://www.buffalo.edu/news/releases/2023/08/2023-career-awards.html

Want to know more? Four stories to catch you up:

