Buffalo Next: Talking 'bout Buffalo

BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

Nov. 8, 2022

Buffalo proud

Buffalo is once again getting national attention as a comeback story that everyone should pay attention to.

And this time it's from a source that's making local economic development organizations ready to do cartwheels: Site Selection Magazine – the periodical for the international corporate real estate folks who help companies large and small figure out where to locate their newest offices, manufacturing facilities, warehouses or stores.

The magazine just published a 2,076-word story by a senior editor about Buffalo's resurgence, and the excitement that has come with it, complete with photos of M&T Bank Corp.'s tech hub at Seneca One tower, Buffalo Riverworks and the Labatt Blue six-pack of silos along the riverfront, Tesla's gigafactory in South Buffalo, and students at the Northland Workforce Training Center.

"With the surging Bills the talk of their plain-spoken village on the eastern shores of Lake Erie, Buffalo itself sparked some buzz at the recent annual conference of the International Economic Development Council in Oklahoma City," the Atlanta-based author, Gary Daughters, wrote.

The article highlights the city's "holy grail of population growth" that bucks the trend in the Rust Belt; the rise of venture capital and technology innovation as seen through the tech hub, the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and 43North.

The article also cites the region's reuse and adaptation of aging, historic buildings and the revitalization of the waterfront; the largesse of state leaders and uniting of local municipalities; and the renewed focus on raising up the East Side.

Sure, the article acknowledges the Bills, chicken wings, snow, and falling-down buildings, and even makes mention of the failed effort to lure Bass Pro to the waterfront more than a decade ago as something that Buffalonians now shake their heads at. But it cites all of those in passing, amidst its interviews with developer Douglas Jemal, Invest Buffalo Niagara CEO Thomas Kucharski, Northland CEO Stephen Tucker, and other local leaders.

In classic Jemal fashion, the no-nonsense developer is quoted as saying that Buffalo “just needed a little kick in the butt.”

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

Picking up some pizza

Pizza Hut is returning to Buffalo, in force. The national pizza chain is planning its first four carry-out-only locations at 3669 Delaware Ave. in Kenmore, 4770 Transit Road in Depew, 4005 Sheridan Drive in Amherst and 4243 Genesee St. in Cheektowaga.

All will feature digital menu and point-of-sale systems for customer ordering, but will not include a dine-in option, and delivery service is uncertain at this time, according to Annmarie Dirlam, a spokeswoman for Picone Construction Corp., the contractor on the project.

Designed by Silvestri Architects, all four new restaurants will be built by Picone, which has already started work. Completion is expected by the first quarter of 2023.

Pizza Hut announced earlier this year that 10 area restaurants would open under a new franchisee in 2022. During the pandemic, Pizza Hut closed the remainder of its 17 full-service Buffalo-area locations. There are still Pizza Hut express locations at Target stores in Depew and Orchard Park.

Follow the Red Door

Red Door Real Estate, a boutique woman-owned real estate brokerage that opened in the Elmwood Village a decade ago, has opened a Niagara Falls office.

The office is located at 931 Michigan Ave., in a formerly vacant and deteriorating building that Red Door founder and owner Renee Moran purchased and renovated over the past 10 months.

WHAT'S HAPPENING WITH...

Town of Cheektowaga

There are a bunch of projects in the works in Cheektowaga.

Calspan Corp. wants to construct a 3,630-square-foot addition to its existing storage facility, located onsite at 4455 Genesee St.

The Citgo auto service station and Sunny Mart convenience store at 580 Dick Road are in line to be demolished and replaced with a 5,905-square-foot service station and a 2,000-square-foot convenience store. The project will require variances for setback and parking.

The Dairy Queen restaurant at 465 French Road is in line for a renovation both inside and out, adding a drive-thru bump-out service window and a walk-in cooler in the rear, while reconfiguring the parking and driving lanes. Variances and a special-use permit will also be required.

LIGHT IT UP

What: The National Flag Foundation and the Military Order of the Purple Heart are teaming up with two commercial real estate and developer organizations – the Building Owners and Managers Association and the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors – to mark the 240th anniversary of the Purple Heart award by lighting up major U.S. cities in either purple or patriotic red, white and blue for Veterans Day.

Who: The Light to Unite initiative Friday night already includes the owners of 60 major buildings in more than 40 U.S. cities, including the Koppers Towers in Pittsburgh - home to the flag organization – and One World Trade Center in Manhattan. Also lighting up will be Willis Tower in Chicago, the Philadelphia International Airport, U.S. Steel Tower in Pittsburgh and the Bank of America Plaza in Dallas.

Other participating cities include Boston, Denver, Fort Lauderdale, Honolulu, Houston, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Lexington, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Orlando, Phoenix and Portland, Ore.

In upstate New York, building owners in Buffalo, Rochester, Corning and Albany are also participating in the national effort, which is being co-chaired within the commercial Realtors group by David Schiller of Pyramid Brokerage Co. of Buffalo. Locally, Douglas Development Corp., Uniland Development Co. and Iskalo Development Corp. will light up Seneca One tower, the Avant Building at 200 Delaware Ave., and the Electric Tower, respectively.

Even more: Besides lighting up the buildings, sponsors are also asking Americans to fly their U.S. flags on Veterans Day. Besides the Flag Foundation, the Purple Heart organization and the two real estate groups, the United Steelworkers and the Marine Corps League are also supporting the nationwide program.

THE LATEST

Catch up on the latest news from the Buffalo Niagara economy:

East Aurora aerospace firm Astronics Corp. said supply chain issues and rising labor costs are causing its losses to swell.

After scrapping plans for a boutique hotel at the former Desiderio's restaurant site in Lancaster, the developer now plans apartments and commercial space there.

A former Super Duper location on Broadway could become a retail plaza under an expansion plan from the property's owner.

Moog Inc.'s CEO says the company planning to 'invest significantly' over the next three to five years in its local operation.

The contractors for the new Buffalo Bills stadium have been selected.

A Niagara Falls manufacturer is planning a $6 million expansion that will add 45 jobs.

Ellicott Development is moving forward on a project to build a six-story apartment building on Main Street, near Best Street.

Electric battery systems maker Viridi Parente is planning to expand its Buffalo operations.

Edwards Vacuum plans to build a $319 million factory – with 600 jobs – at the STAMP site in Genesee County.

The Buffalo Niagara Marriott hotel in Amherst is going up for auction next month.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Big Wheelbarrow is growing in Western New York following 43North win: One of the main goals of Big Wheelbarrow, according to CEO and co-founder Sam Eder: To let farmers focus on farming by automating some of the administrative tasks that come with selling their products.

2. Made in WNY: Honeywell: Workers at Honeywell's research laboratory in Buffalo are looking for good ideas that could become commercial products five or 10 years from now.

3. After a crippling pandemic, can one of Western New York's last independent hospitals stay on its own? Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been independent since it was founded in 1895, but top officials there are now weighing whether that model will be financially sustainable moving forward.

4. For kids with autism, a different way of learning: Canisius College's Institute for Autism Research offers a unique social skills intervention that starts with young children, but could improve the quality of life for all autistic people.

5. Will there be enough snowplow drivers this year? Some municipalities say they are short-staffed, and others say they are ready for the winter months.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region's economic revitalization. Buying a building? Redeveloping a property? got a tip? Reach Real Estate & Development reporter Jonathan D. Epstein at 716-849-4478 or email him at jepstein@buffnews.com.