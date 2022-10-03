Buffalo Next: Roswell Park reports progress against cancer in WNY – at least before Covid

BY JON HARRIS

Oct. 3, 2022

Report could help guide Roswell Park's outreach

The rate of new cases of cancer remains higher in Western New York than in the state and in the country.

The good news: Diagnoses of late-stage cancer and cancer deaths are declining in the region.

Those are among the findings of "WNY Cancer Snapshot: 2022," a recently released report from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center that analyzed newly disclosed state data that run through 2019.

For Roswell Park, well-known for its cancer treatment and research, the report fits into its lesser-known arm: Education and outreach, geared toward preventing cancer or at least detecting it early to boost outcomes.

"We work hard to understand cancer's impact on this region, so we know where we should focus our efforts and dedicate our resources," Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson said.

What the snapshot found

Between 2014 and 2019, overall cancer incidence (the rate of new cases of cancer) declined by 1.1% – that means about 92 fewer people were diagnosed with cancer each year in Western New York.

The four most prevalent cancers in Western New York: Breast, prostate, lung and bronchus, and colon and rectum.

Over the same time period, rates of late-stage lung, colorectal and breast cancers declined in Western New York. The region, however, saw an uptick in the rate of late-stage prostate cancer diagnoses, which was an indication to Roswell Park officials that more work is needed in the future in that area, said Elizabeth Bouchard, senior vice president and associate director for community outreach and engagement at Roswell Park.

"When cancer is diagnosed early, there's more treatment options and outcomes are often better," she said.

In fact, overall cancer deaths in Western New York decreased by 8.8% between 2014 and 2019. That translates to about 246 fewer people dying from cancer each year in this region.

Health disparities remain

In the numbers, Bouchard noted that Roswell Park continues to observe that cancer does not affect all local communities and people equally.

The report showed Black Western New Yorkers are more likely to die from lung, breast, prostate and colorectal cancer – disparities that remain despite the region's overall improvement in cancer deaths, noted Nikia Clark, Roswell Park's senior community outreach and engagement manager.

"We see these disparities in our work and that informs our work to strategically focus our outreach efforts in city ZIP codes and rural areas that are the highest risk for cancer incidence and mortality rates," she said.

Roswell Park-led research on Indigenous communities also showed disparities: Breast cancer incidence rates for Haudenosaunee women in New York, for example, increased significantly while rates in non-Hispanic American Indian/Alaska Native women in the East region overall were stable.

Roswell Park, which has a 33-person team tasked with boosting access to cancer information, screening and proactive care across Western New York, has several efforts ongoing to chip away at health disparities.

For example, the cancer center will soon launch its lung cancer mobile screening unit, which will travel to Buffalo's East and West sides as well as Orleans County and the Southern Tier.

The cancer center also is moving forward with a project at 907 Michigan Ave. in the Fruit Belt, which will house the community outreach and engagement team and serve as a base for public events and programs.

Why is the cancer incidence higher here?

From 2015 to 2019, across all races and ethnicities, incidence of the 10 most common cancers and deaths from nine of the 10 most deadly cancers were higher in Western New York than in the state and/or the country.

As for why Western New York has a higher cancer burden, Johnson said the answer to that is complex.

"It most likely has something to do with what happened here many, many years ago environmentally," Johnson said. "There was a lot of heavy industry here, and in many other communities around the United States, that's also the case. But we also, unfortunately, our Western New York area, we have risk factors like heavy smoking, especially in some of the rural areas, poverty, obesity. These are things we really need to examine, because they play a role."

It's also important to note that the data the report analyzed went through 2019 – before a world-altering pandemic that resulted in millions of missed cancer screenings.

As a result of those missed screenings, many cancer centers are seeing more advanced disease.

"The focus for us is going forward, we need to provide screening measures," Johnson said. "Screening, screening, screening – it's really the answer, because early detection saves lives."

