Dispensary applicants face a bumpy road

Getting a retail cannabis license isn't easy, and things don't get much easier once you've got one.

From securing real estate to getting simple procedural questions answered, those in the process of opening licensed retail dispensaries are having a tough time.

The public comment period following Office of Cannabis Management Control Board meetings is often the only outlet cannabis dispensary applicants have to engage OCM board members, so they are often a window into the frustration of applicants and licensees who have waded through months of bureaucracy and what has often been described as a bungled rollout of legal cannabis sales.

It was no different at Monday's meeting, where 99 new retail licenses were awarded in the state. Speakers took their opportunity to plead for clarity, transparency and expediency in the long and bumpy road toward Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licensing.

Several people spoke about the difficulty finding suitable real estate to locate their dispensaries once they finally had licensing in hand.

"My team and I are finding it difficult to secure locations with landlords that are comfortable with having cannabis dispensaries as tenants," said Richard Liriano.

The Office of Cannabis Management had said dispensary licensees would have to use real estate developed by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York, and that it would match licensees with locations.

But, without having locations secured in time for licensing, it changed that requirement and told licensees to secure their own spaces. That has been problematic, because many landlords do not want to lease to occupants whose trade is still federally illegal.

Lack of feedback

Other than an incorrectly addressed form email, David Nicponski said he had not received any feedback about his application from the time he submitted it in September until Thursday, when he was alerted to Monday's licensing meeting.

"Waiting around for six months with no indication of any kinds of progress is incredibly stressful for applicants and, I believe, unnecessarily so," he said.

"Even minimal progress reporting would go a long way – 'Your application has been scored, your application is number 37 in line in your geographic region.' Any of these would be a godsend for the folks who are nervously waiting to learn how their future is going to change," he said.

Because of the nature of the public comment period, board members can't answer questions or make comments, but that doesn't stop commenters from asking lists of questions they can't get answered elsewhere.

Applicants and licensees said having the floor at such meetings often feels like the only way to know their voices are heard amid months of discouragement and uncertainty.

Osbert Orduna, another retail cannabis licensee, outlined his desperation attempts to locate a store in Queens amid the state's bureaucracy and location regulations. By the end, he resorted to begging for aid for himself and fellow licensees.

"We need your help, OCM. We have to make this work," he said.

– Samantha Christmann

Two new retail concepts open in Lancaster and Derby

Owners are celebrating grand openings at two new retail concepts in Erie County.

Emily's Closet will cut the ribbon on its new store April 28. The upscale consignment boutique is situated in the heart of the Village of Lancaster, 19 W. Main St.

Owner Lori Hannon, a passionate shopper and bargain hunter, named the clothing resale shop after her daughter Emily. Shoppers will find new and gently used designer clothing at deeply discounted prices.

Thee Mercantile is a home decor and gift store at 7065 Erie Road in Derby. A store-within-a-store, it's located inside Evans Ace Hardware. The hardware store constructed an addition to accommodate the retailer.

THE LATEST

A virtual reality center will help Buffalo Bills season ticket holders pick their seats in a new stadium.

A new Fruit Belt community health center is a collaborative effort.

New attractions are coming to Riverworks.

A look at the trends behind the merger of Trocaire College and Medaille University.

How the Bills stadium deal will impact contractors.

Lackawanna picked a developer for an Abbott Road property.

The Life Storage deal includes big penalties if it falls apart.

A long-delayed housing project in Clarence finally is moving forward.

A new senior housing complex opened in Buffalo.

Life Storage agreed to be a acquired in a $12.7 billion deal.

Imagine Staffing made a deal.

Tesla's solar roof hasn't been selling.

Controversial plans by developer Douglas Jemal to renovate a historic building won approval.

The developer of the Piano Keys project wants tax breaks.

A local workforce development program is getting a $1 million grant.

A German company plans to move into a vacant factory in Falconer.

The Salvation Army's Buffalo expansion project is expanding.

The new owners of the Lenhart Hotel on Chautauqua Lake have big plans for the historic inn.

The Buffalo Niagara region's unemployment rate took an unusual turn during February.

Buffalo Niagara tax filers could get an extension until May 15, but you'll have to work for it.

1. Pat Roche determined to keep Moog flying high: The new CEO of the Elma-based manufacturer took over leadership of the company in February.

2. Buffalo in spotlight as Starbucks' labor practices scrutinized: The labor movement's Buffalo connections came up frequently in Howard Schultz's testimony to a Senate committee.

3. $100 million in donations later, First Niagara Foundation signing off: The foundation long outlasted the bank from which it took its name.

4. Innovation driving growth at Rich Products: The Buffalo-based food products company is targeting $6 billion in revenues by 2025.

5. Three years after Covid-19 sent workers home, employers walk a fine line bringing them back: Local employers are looking for ways to bring employees back more often, to encourage in-person collaboration.

