What to know about the week ahead

The State Department of Labor will host a Southtowns Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Springville Country Club, 14445 Route 219 in Springville. Attendees are asked to dress professionally and bring résumés.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court Western District on Thursday will release bankruptcy filings statistics for May. Through April in Buffalo, filings were down 3.8% from the same period a year ago.

Spectrum Mobile will host a virtual veterans job fair from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, for customer service opportunities in Amherst. The event is exclusively for veterans, guard, reserve members, transitioning service members and military spouses.

Pitch Hamburg will host a community pitch event with $5,000 in seed money on the line for the competition winner.

Five new businesses will have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a panel of five judges and audience members from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Swan Auditorium in Hilbert College.

Judges for the competition include Carolynn Welch, executive director at WEDI; Jason Bartz, director of portfolio management at Vero Finance Technologies; Jamel Perkins, senior global executive at Sodexo; Brad Rowell, co-owner of the Grange Community Kitchen, West Rose, the Grange Outpost and Wayland Brewery; and Rebecca Brady, CEO of Top Seedz.

In Clarence, the town Planning Board on May 31 will review temporary conditional permit requests for outside dining at This Little Pig at 10651 Main St. and at Local Pizza and Catering at 8885 Main St., as well as for an office facility addition and continued operation of a construction and property maintenance business for Matthew Neuman's Acre Farms LLC at 8846 Goodrich Road.

And the Town of Hamburg Planning Board on June 7 will discuss a site plan waiver request for a proposal by Blockbuster Costumes LLC to reuse a vacant building at 3701 McKinley Parkway for a Halloween and party goods store.

THE LATEST

Dick's House of Sport is coming to Buffalo Niagara.

Demolitions are reshaping a project planned for Genesee and Oak streets.

Plug Power is plugging away on its Genesee County project.

Chautauqua County plans to add a significant shovel-ready site off the Thruway.

A national right-to-work group is backing Starbucks workers who want to try to decertify union votes.

New York is repealing its Covid-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers.

KeyBank's CEO says the bank is weathering the regional bank turmoil just fine.

An Amherst medical management company was fined $550,000 by the state for failing to protect patient data.

The local unemployment rate went down in April.

Savarino Companies' Howell Street plans have a new look.

Rosina Food Products is turning a vacant office building into its own offices.

Stark Technologies is planning an expansion in the Town of Tonawanda.

For a third time in 15 years, townhouses are being proposed for the last residential Lakefront Commons site on the waterfront.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. The growth of sports memorabilia and the trading card market has been reflected in the boom of local shops selling those products.

2. For one mental health counselor, helping survivors of the Tops Markets mass shooting has been a continuing mission.

3. The Tops Markets mass shooting put a spotlight on food security issues in East Buffalo. A year later, some progress has been made, but much more needs to be done.

4. A fund created after the May 14 mass shooting has raised more than $6 million, but its focus is on making a long-term impact.

5. How shopping has changed. These five trends are affecting consumers everywhere.

