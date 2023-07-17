BY JON HARRIS

July 17, 2023

'Radical book' explores the future of aging

David M. Dunkelman retired more than seven years ago as the chief executive of Weinberg Campus in Getzville, but he hasn't stopped thinking about the long-term care industry and about aging.

Dunkelman, 75, who now lives in New York City, spent the last six years writing a book that was released in May: "Aging Forward: A New Path for Health, Technology, and Community."

His coauthor and wife, Martha Dunkelman – "she's just smarter than I am," he said – helped him take a 550-page draft and distill a complex topic down to an approachable, easy-to-read 230 pages.

The "quietly radical book," as Dunkelman calls it, examines how America's care delivery system is inappropriate and unprepared for the continued influx of older adults, exploring solutions that could allow more seniors to age in their own homes rather than in nursing homes.

"Nursing home people are not going to pick up this book, because it's too threatening," he said.

In a recent conversation, Dunkelman credited his more than 30 years in Buffalo with giving him the access, education and experience to draw on for such a book.

"I'm deeply, deeply, deeply appreciative of Buffalo," he said. "Just grateful for the experience, for the support. I mean, we developed 14 or 16 buildings of all different sorts on 100 acres."

'Wouldn't build another one'

Dunkelman is seen as the mind behind Weinberg Campus, a sprawling site that was built to include several levels of services, accommodating everyone from low-income seniors to those with memory loss. The campus represented a decentralized, neighborhood design, rather than the typical institutional feel of other nursing facilities.

In fact, in 1994, the campus received a national award for innovation in nonprofit management.

In the book, the Dunkelmans write that the Weinberg Campus model worked and was designed as a "place where older men and women in need of care could live with dignity."

"Almost 30 years later, it still works as a facility to house and care for frail older residents in comfort and dignity – but I wouldn't build another one myself," the authors write. "I no longer believe that even an excellently run, appropriately designed long-term care institution is the right place for a large proportion of frail older people."

'Designed for cure, not care'

A major reason why Dunkelman wouldn't build another Weinberg Campus is because the overall "health delivery system is inappropriate for its time."

For one, he said, the current health delivery system was designed for curing acute disease, rather than caring for chronic conditions – and that's a big problem.

Consider that in 1900, there were 122,000 people over 85 years old living in the United States, or 0.16% of the country's population. In 2020, there were 6.6 million people over that age – 2% of the U.S. population – and that is projected to grow to 18 million by 2050 (4.5% of the U.S. population).

As the authors put it in the book: "One of the defining conditions of our current existence is our new ability to stave off death, often for years."

On top of that, the current system has long incentivized more expensive medical trips, rather than less expensive social interventions.

"The overall framework doesn't work. It's designed for cure, not care. It's not designed for chronic disease," said Dunkelman, who writes in the book that baby boomers will probably be the "last generation to see aging in the old-fashioned way."

'Part of our communities'

Dunkelman sees the future of aging going digital, like so many other industries have already.

In that future, he envisions digital technology helping to select the least expensive, safest and most appropriate intervention for older adults. Through data collection and analysis, it will maintain a clear picture of a person's changing conditions and help orchestrate the delivery of care.

Further, he sees technology as helping to reduce the burden of administrative tasks, which will enable caregivers to devote more time for care.

As part of all this, he expects the dominant digital players of today to adapt their technology to fill this need, and doesn't expect the government to be the one driving change.

All this, in Dunkelman's mind, should establish a new delivery system for America's aging, a digitized environment that "will enable people to remain safely at home, where they wish to live."

"Older adults will become part of our communities," the authors write, "rather than isolated and hidden away, and that will benefit us all."

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

The region's first legal cannabis shops are expected to open soon.

The region's job market isn't showing signs of a slowdown.

A Town of Tonawanda equipment maker plans to expand.

Life Storage named a new chief financial officer.

A former 43North CEO who moved to a top role at Life Storage has died.

A group suing over policies for UB campus organizations has dropped part of its lawsuit.

Western New York is getting $69 million for bridge upgrades.

Ciminelli pledges $500,000 to aid Braymiller Market downtown.

A massive medical, surgical complex in Amherst nears opening.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Growth from afar: Inside Hilbert College's deal with Valley College.

2. Local unions buck a trend: Why Buffalo Niagara unions aren't seeing declining membership.

3. Training future nurses: How simulated patients will play a key role in this effort.

4. Psychics, wrestlers and churches: How Buffalo Niagara malls are finding a way forward.

5. The Buffalo Niagara economy looks like it is heading for the soft landing the Federal Reserve is seeking.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.