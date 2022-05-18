Buffalo Next: How companies are trying to entice office workers to return

BY MATT GLYNN

May 18, 2022

Number of tools being used to increase office appeal for workers

Persuading workers to come back to the office more often isn't the easiest thing for employers to do these days.

Workers have grown accustomed to the flexibility of working from home, for at least part of the week. And with the job market so tight, there's a chance employees might jump to a different job – without even leaving town – if they are forced to work on-site more often.

Plus, if employees have to commute any significant distance – well, have you seen gas prices lately?

Some employers are trying to make it more appealing for workers to come in more often, without attaching more requirements around it.

M&T Bank asked its employees to come into the office at least one day a week. The hope was that by May, they would choose to come in three days a week, said Rene Jones, M&T's chairman and CEO.

"The way we're doing that is not by actually telling them or checking on whether they came in or not," he said. "We're starting to look at what attracts people."

For instance, if free lunch is offered in one of M&T's buildings, the on-site workforce might go up that day. An event in the building on a given day might have the same kind of draw.

Another factor might be how many co-workers are there.

"We're on the road to figure out how to optimize things," Jones said. "There a number of tools that would be really helpful to understand, who's in the office today, who's planning on coming into the office today?"

In cities larger than Buffalo, workers might have to commute for an hour to get to the office. Even in Buffalo, commutes commonly can take 20 to 30 minutes – time that office workers don't lose if they are working from home.

"If they battle through traffic only to discover no one else is there, "it's kind of discouraging," Jones said.

M&T sees value in getting workers back together to collaborate on their work. That was its thinking behind its $58 million "tech hub" at Seneca One tower, serving as a catalyst for innovation. The pandemic upended conventional work patterns, but M&T still believes the tech hub can deliver on its vision.

Jones said across all of M&T's offices, it's more a matter of making the office an "attractive environment" for workers to come into.

"I think we'll get there, but it will just take some time," he said.

HSBC Bank USA is welcoming workers back in its own way.

Employees have returned to working at its operations center in Depew, although most of them are working on hybrid schedules, similar to the bank's workforce around the country, said Matt Kozar, an HSBC spokesman.

During April and May, HSBC has been holding "Together Weeks" in its principal locations. Kozar said the bank wants to encourage employees to reconnect in person, with food, an opportunity to win prizes and team-building activities. The Depew location held its Together Week this month.

Elsewhere, other employers are taking their own approaches to getting workers to come back in more often.

In his recent letter to shareholders, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said about 40% of the bank's workforce will work under hybrid schedules, while about 50% will work at a location full time, including branch employees. Only about 10% will be fully remote.

In his letter to shareholders, Dimon said the bank is adapting its office layout to reflect how remote work has changed things. But he said the "virtual world presents some serious weaknesses."

Dimon said since the onset of Covid, JPMorgan has hired 80,000 new people, and the bank has made sure they were properly trained in all elements of the business.

"But this is harder to do over Zoom," he wrote. "Over time, this drawback could dramatically undermine the character and culture you want to promote in your company."

Goldman Sachs has been more aggressive than most employers in pushing its return-to-office policy. Its CEO, David Solomon, recently told CNBC that in-office attendance at its U.S. locations was now in the 50% to 60% range. "We want people to generally come together," he told the network.

Bloomberg reported Goldman Sachs has dropped a perk: free breakfast and lunch for on-site employees.

Resisting the Great Resignation

What tactics have small business owners used to cope with the Great Resignation?

Sixty-three percent of them boosted compensation, and 33% of them focused on employee retention, according to a Guidant Financial survey. Other leading tactics were expanded advertising (23%), increasing benefits (18%) and hiring bonuses (16%).

Want to know more? Three stories to catch you up:

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

Catch up on news tied to Buffalo Niagara's economy

The Hamburg Industrial Development Agency is considering rescinding Ford Motor Co.'s $3.1 million in tax breaks for long-term investments in its Buffalo Stamping Plant because the company would not commit to maintaining its current job level as part of the five-year project.

West Seneca insurance firm Aebly & Associates is seeking tax breaks for a relocation and expansion project on Union Road that will provide for a more appealing office space than the two cramped offices where it presently resides on Seneca Street.

Tops Markets is launching a "Buffalo 5/14 Survivors Fund" to provide direct assistance to the families of the 10 people killed in Saturday's mass shooting and others directly affected by the attack. It started the fund with a $500,000 donation.

Paolini Enterprises Inc. in Sanborn is proposing to construct five new buildings using a portion of the 42-acre former Spaulding Fibre plant in the City of Tonawanda that will be leased out to small light manufacturers and distribution companies.

Before it can move ahead with its plans for a redevelopment project, featuring an apartment complex, along the Scajaquada Creek in Buffalo, Savarino Cos. will have a major cleanup job ahead of it after decades of contamination by the site's prior users.

Two Buffalo expats, one who founded Zephyr Partners and the other who owns CrossCountry Mortgage LLC, are offering to cover all the funeral expenses up to $50,000 for the 10 victims of Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo.

Douglas Jemal is committing at least $100,000 for the victims' families of the mass shooting at the Tops Markets store on Buffalo's East Side. He said he will attempt to go to fellow businesspeople in the area to help raise the money or make the donation himself.

KeyBank has pledged to donate $250,000 from the KeyBank Foundation to support families of the victims of Saturday's mass shooting.

CleanFiber is expanding its Blasdell plant after securing $14 million in debt financing from California-based Lapis Advisers LP, along with $37 million in previously announced financing.

The Tops Markets store on Jefferson Avenue will reopen but is first prioritizing getting its employees from the store access to counseling and support they may need and its customers access to the food they require while the grocer is closed.

Buffalo Next reporters Jonathan D. Epstein, Jon Harris, Natalie Brophy, Matt Glynn, Janet Gramza and Mike Petro contributed to this roundup.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Doctor recognized for providing aid in strife-torn regions: Dr. Aaron Epstein has been splitting his life between surgical shifts in Buffalo and leading the humanitarian aid group he founded in 2015. Now, he's in line for one of the nation's top civilian awards.

2. Rachel's Mediterranean grill expands beyond Buffalo home: Rachel's has made it big in Western New York and the family-owned business is now trying to expand the concept down the Thruway in New York and in larger markets such as Fort Worth, Texas.

3. Mickey Rats gets one more summer, but Captain Kidd's gives way to townhomes: Ellicott Development Co. CEO William Paladino said the real estate company is trying to get Mickey Rats Beach Club open for business again by Memorial Day, for what may be its final summer.

4. Nationwide shortage of baby formula hits home: Parents in the Buffalo Niagara region are feeling the impact of the shortage. Here's how some local families are scrambling to get what they need for their babies.

5. What personal seat licenses might cost: Buffalo Bills season ticket holders got their first glimpse at what they might be paying for PSLs at a new stadium. The conclusion: It all depends on where your seat is.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.

Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.