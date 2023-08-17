Highmark provides $2.65 million to 17 groups

It is the time of year when Western New York's largest health plan unveils the latest grant recipients from its Blue Fund, which invests in area health initiatives.

This month, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York announced $2.65 million in Blue Fund grants for 17 health-based projects from nonprofit organizations across the eight-county region.

The annual Blue Fund grant program, launched in 2018, aims to improve health outcomes and equity in areas such as behavioral health, cardiovascular health, health care workforce development, healthy children and maternal health. Highmark said the Blue Fund's total investment in Western New York has reached $19.6 million.

"The amazing organizations receiving Blue Fund grants this year have the ability to enact real change in minimizing the barriers to health that exist in all eight counties of Western New York," said Michael Ball, vice president of community affairs at Highmark.

Grants ranged from $100,000 to $250,000. Here is a breakdown of the organizations that received 2023 grants.

$250,000 grants

Three organizations each received $250,000 grants:

The Foundations of Catholic Health received a grant for its Food Farmacy, a program that will connect food-insecure patients at risk for chronic heart disease with registered dietitians, access to healthy food and educational supports.

The Buffalo Urban League landed a grant to bolster minority women's sense of empowerment through increased knowledge and advocacy for self and baby, as well as access to all aspects of maternal health.

And the Cattaraugus County Health Department got a boost for its Veggie Wheels: Rolling into Rural Communities, a mobile unit that will provide rural residents in the county with access to healthy food options, nutrition education and learning opportunities.

$200,000 grants

Four organizations received $200,000 grants, including the Massachusetts Avenue Project, or MAP.

At MAP, the funds will support a new program called Buffalo Food Justice Project, which aims to improve food and health equity for children and families by boosting access to affordable, nutritious and culturally relevant food and by providing opportunities to learn how to grow, cook and preserve healthy food.

"This significant funding in support of MAP's work and other community-based projects will help positively move the needle towards building a more just and equitable Buffalo," MAP Executive Director Diane Picard said in a statement.

Also landing $200,000 grants:

Resurrection Life Food Pantry will use the grant to support the addition of a warehouse, drive-thru and sitework as part of an expansion to boost the organization's capacity to provide healthy food to low-income children and families.

Olean General Hospital will use the funds to construct a private space within its Emergency Department for mental health patients and to update the inpatient mental health unit with safe furniture.

And Western New York Independent Living will use the grant to add an additional four hours of support daily at the Renewal Center at the new Kirsten Vincent Respite & Recovery Center in the Fruit Belt. As way of background, check out our story from a couple of months ago about the Kirsten Vincent Respite & Recovery Center.

$150,000 grants

Two local groups received $150,000 grants:

Trocaire College will use the funds for a new health care workforce training program that will be focused on licensed practical nurse certification and employment.

Rural Outreach Center will support a comprehensive approach to break the cycle of rural poverty by understanding that the precursors and consequences of poverty overlap with the social determinants of health.

$100,000 grants

Eight organizations landed grants of $100,000 each:

Ardent Solutions will support the Allegany County First Step Family Resource Center, a family-focused and culturally sensitive hub of support and resources.

Back to Basics Outreach Ministries plans to use the grant for Buffalo HEAT, a program led by Buffalo Peacemakers that uses mentoring, nutrition, exercise and restorative practices to empower youth to resolve conflicts nonviolently.

Foodlink Inc. will increase access to nutritious food and health resources for low-income students and families residing in communities with limited access to healthy, affordable food.

Iota Eta Eta aims to improve maternal and child health outcomes in Erie County through a nurse-led, community-based breastfeeding educational intervention program for young, low-income people.

Literacy New York Buffalo-Niagara will boost the health literacy of low-income Erie and Niagara County residents through free tutoring services at select hospitals and facilities.

Niagara River Greenway will expand local community group capacity to promote wellness by providing healthy outdoor recreation activities, sponsoring active recreation events and increasing awareness of new and improved greenspaces and recreational infrastructure.

Reach Out and Read will support Rx for Early Literacy in Western New York, a program that aims to improve the patient-clinician experience through literacy and by helping parents engage meaningfully with their children to support better long-term health.

Resource Council of WNY will focus on youth programming aimed at improving service delivery with additional staffing, equipment and supplies to administer after-school, weekend and summer enrichment programs in a high-need community.

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

THE LATEST

The state is backing efforts to open more land for development on the former Bethlehem Steel site.

CertainTeed's local operations have a new owner.

A vacant Jamestown building is getting fixed up.

Check out the major makeover of the Lafayette Court Building's lobby.

What cost overruns could mean for Buffalo Bills stadium project, fans.

M&T stock takes a hit after Moody's downgrades bank's credit rating.

How mentors help startups grow – and avoid costly mistakes.

The Republic Steel plant in Lackawanna is closing.

TopSeedz is getting a state grant.

Amazon's big expansion in Niagara County is moving forward.

Union workers at Lexington Co-op got their first contract.

A judge put a temporary hold on the state's retail pot plan.

A major Lewiston cleanup project is moving forward.

Spectrum is raising its rates.

A legal cannabis delivery service comes to Western New York.

State auditors didn't like what they saw at the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. A mini-hospital: A preview of the $23 million Roswell Park Scott Bieler Amherst Center opening next month.

2. 10 things we know about the Cannabis Growers Showcase.

3. Mentors can be a big help for startups. But finding a good one isn't easy.

4. The planned aquarium expansion in Niagara Falls is part of a plan to give tourists more to do.

5. Behind the meteoric rise of John Roth at Pegula Sports + Entertainment.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.