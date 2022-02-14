Buffalo Next/Health Care: How Cancer Moonshot 2.0 could benefit Roswell Park

BY JON HARRIS
Feb. 14, 2022
Biden has big plans for cancer research. Roswell hopes to benefit.
Call it Cancer Moonshot 2.0 – at least that's how U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins referred to it.
And it doesn't sound half bad to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.
This month, President Biden announced plans to reignite the Cancer Moonshot, with a goal to reduce the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years. Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat and co-chair of the House of Representatives Cancer Caucus, said Biden has asked Congress to approve $6 billion in net new money "to advance promising new treatments."
"I plan on advocating very aggressively for a good chunk of that $6 billion coming to Buffalo and Roswell," Higgins said.
Details still unclear
A $6 billion initiative – should that amount remain unchanged – would dwarf the current Cancer Moonshot program.
Biden has not yet put forward a concrete legislative proposal for Cancer Moonshot 2.0, so it is unclear what its prospects for passage would be. Biden aides have said he will reveal more details in his State of the Union on March 1.
How Roswell fits in
Roswell Park has picked up some of the previous Moonshot funding over the years. A team at Roswell in 2018 landed more than $6 million to establish a critical data center supporting other Moonshot projects, and, a year later, researchers received a five-year, $4.1 million allocation to explore ways to treat ovarian cancer.
Higgins and Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson believe the 124-year-old Buffalo institution is well positioned to receive more support.
For example, as part of Biden's announcement on the Cancer Moonshot, the administration also issued a call to action on cancer screening, after more than 9.5 million screenings were missed nationwide as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed budget would provide a one-time investment of $4 million to Roswell Park for the procurement of lung cancer screening mobile vans and medical technology that would be dispatched into racially diverse neighborhoods.
Getting screening levels back up is crucial, Johnson said, and the Moonshot funds can help do that, as well as push more innovation in cancer research.
"The beauty of money given for cancer research or any research is what it does, is that the money leads to more money," Johnson said.
– Jon Harris
