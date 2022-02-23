Buffalo Next: For businesses, the bill is coming due for the pandemic surge in unemployment benefits

The amount New York State paid in unemployment insurance benefits soared from $530 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $6.5 billion in the second quarter of 2020, according to state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. From March 2020 through the end of August 2020, New York State's unemployment system paid out more than $100 billion in unemployment insurance benefits.

"No one is questioning how unprecedented all of this was," said Grant Loomis, vice president of government affairs at the Buffalo Niagara Partnership. "But we have to remember it was not employers who created this unprecedented level of unemployment."

The state's unemployment trust fund wasn't in strong financial shape before the pandemic, and it was overwhelmed by claims when the pandemic hit.

New York, like many other states, turned to the federal government for help, in the form of loans.

Funding the system

How much employers pay into the state's unemployment system is based on factors including their "experience rating," which refers to how much they use the system. The state prevented employers' experience ratings from rising because of pandemic-related layoffs.