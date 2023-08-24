One study reveals Bills Mafia is most active fanbase during offseason

Buffalo Bills supporters tend to think they’re the NFL’s best, most dedicated fans.

One of several studies recently conducted backs that claim up.

The others also validate Buffalo fans' strong support for their football team, but they also indicate the Bills Mafia has some stiff competition around the league.

Bills fans were ranked as the most active fan base during the offseason, according to research from Betway that outlined which teams had the most support from February 2022 to September 2022.

Already synonymous for their tailgating, charitable ways and year-round rabid commitment to the Bills, fans have ratcheted up their dedication even further in recent years for the three-time defending AFC East champions as Buffalo looks for its first Lombardi trophy.

“The surge in popularity surrounding the Bills can be attributed to its remarkable achievements … and a growing sense of anticipation for the ultimate triumph,” the Betway study notes. “Now, with a third consecutive AFC East title secured, the team has firmly established itself as a force to be reckoned with."

In addition, Bills fans were pegged as the fourth most loyal fanbase in the league, according to researchers at Canada Sports Betting, which looked at the rise in volume of interest for each team over the last three years.

Meanwhile, Bills fans took eighth in the league in a study completed by Sidelines, analyzing eight metrics from social media support to team attendance at both home and away games.

In another ranking, the Bills finished 10th in the NFL with 4.9 million social media followers, according to a study conducted by CasinoAlpha.com, which attempted to determine the most followed teams in the league.

Top ranking from Betway

Supporters of the Bills scored a 59.43 out of 100 based on three metrics in the Betway study.

The team’s official social media profiles recorded a 45% increase in followers between February and September 2022. The Bills were also the subject of 1.5 million Google searches during the offseason that year, the fourth most of any team. Bills fans also posted on social media 329,647 times during that offseason.

The Dallas Cowboys took the second spot, with a score of 59.01, and the Philadelphia Eagles finished third, with 58.11

“As the team's success continues to soar, Bills fans can feel the momentum building and the collective energy is palpable,” the Betway study continued. “The atmosphere surrounding the team has reached an all-time high, as the anticipation for victory reaches a fever pitch.”

Bills fans fourth in Canada Sports Betting study

Canada Sports Betting revealed that the Cincinnati Bengals have the most loyal fans since the pandemic, according to its research. Since 2020, their fans have shown an 80% rise in interest in how the Bengals are doing, on average year-over-year – the most of any team.

The research looked at the volume behind more than 500 keywords related to NFL teams over the last three years, which were also split by state, to name the most dedicated, consistent and bored fans. The keywords covered all aspects, including general team performance, merchandise, individual player news, upcoming matches, team stadiums and game tickets.

The Bills experienced a 33% increase in rise of interest, also behind the Eagles (42% increase) and San Francisco 49ers (34% increase).

Since the pandemic, Browns fans' investment in the team has dropped by an average of 34% each year – the largest drop in searches for any NFL teams. Also of note – and to the delight of many Bills fans – the New England Patriots have seen a 26% drop.

Ranking of eighth from Sidelines.io

The study by Sidelines.io revealed that the Cowboys have the best fans in the NFL.

Research analyzed eight metrics, including social media followers, engagement and average likes, the average home, away and total attendance and average money spent on merchandise annually, as well as spending on food and drinks at games.

The Bills ranked eighth, with an engagement rate online of 2.08%, as well as a high overall game attendance of 69,192. Bills fans are also spending on average $260 annually on merchandise.

Bills fans 10th in CasinoAlpha.com study

The CasinoAlpha.com study noted that the Bills compiled 4.9 million social media followers.

To determine the most-followed teams, CasinoAlpha.com analyzed Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to find out how many followers each officials NFL team accounts have on each social platform combined.

According to the study, the Bills have 1.8 million TikTok followers, 1.6 million Twitter followers and 1.5 million Instagram followers, good for 10th in the league.

