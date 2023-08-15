Buffalo odor eliminator startup begins partnership with Bills, popular lineman

A Buffalo air freshener startup has not only partnered with the Buffalo Bills for the upcoming season, but it has also built a meaningful relationship with one of the team’s popular players.

Azuna has stepped into the field of the Buffalo Bills’ many corporate sponsors. And the consumer products company has taken that partnership a step further by bringing on starting offensive tackle and big personality Dion Dawkins as a six-figure investor in the company.

Scott Dancy, Azuna's CEO and founder, and Dawkins have connections from growing up in neighboring towns in New Jersey, and although Dancy is more than 20 years older, they know a lot of the same people. They began to get to know each other both personally and on the business side during Dawkins' rookie season in 2017.

“That he wanted to be an equity partner and not a paid spokesperson demonstrates how much he believes in Azuna,” Dancy said. “His own commitment to health and wellness and his positive attitude align with our mission perfectly.”

Dancy gave Dawkins some tea tree-oil based odor eliminator samples made by Azuna and said the Bills lineman was sold on it from the start.

Founded in 2019, Azuna offers a full line of plant-based, chemical-free household products that help neutralize bacteria, mold, mildew and other microbes. The company went from sales of $12,000 per month at the start to bringing in more than $1 million each month.

“I’ve used Azuna all over my house, the locker room and in my cars. It’s a life changing product,” Dawkins said.

The charismatic Dawkins, who was nominated for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award stemming from his community involvement, will be playfully crowned by Azuna as “King Dionis, Protector of Fresh Air Everywhere” for events and on social media on and off the field this season.

“Dion’s energy, family commitment, charitable work and reputation as one of the best in the game and devotion to our hometown of Buffalo make him a natural for Azuna,” Dancy said.

Dawkins also has a video coming out this week on social media with fellow Azuna backer, influencer and boater Captain Sandy Yawn. Dawkins' mother and sister were also in town recently to be part of a video to be released.

"He's a great partner to have," Dancy said. "I've done stuff with athletes before and a lot of them never really follow through. Dion goes above and beyond. He's the real deal, now with skin in the game."

As part of Azuna’s partnership with the Bills, it recently launched the “Smell of Victory” odor eliminator and air freshener gel.

“We are excited to partner with a young, fresh Buffalo based company that’s scaling up quickly,” said Dan Misko, senior vice president of business development for the Bills. “The consumer product collaboration makes this partnership especially unique for us.”

Azuna will soon be announcing some other big partnerships, including one with the Buffalo Sabres.

Smell of Victory is available online at azunafresh.com/pages/smell-of-victory.

Making the Buffalo Bills game day experience more accessible

Another corporate sponsor of the Bills is trying to help make NFL games at Highmark Stadium accessible to more people.

M&T Bank has partnered with the Buffalo Bills Community Ticket Program to help expand access to the team’s home games and reduce any potential barriers for people with special needs.

The focus of the program is helping locals who might not otherwise have access to the NFL game day experience get to Highmark Stadium and have a carefree, enjoyable time.

More than 800 tickets were distributed to local children and families to attend the Return of the Blue and Red – the Bills’ annual intrasquad scrimmage – on Aug. 4. Guests had access to the M&T Club and Section 121.

M&T, the official bank of the Bills, and the team identified 19 community organizations selected for their work in the community and invited them to distribute the tickets to people they serve.

Delaware North donation helps underserved youth

Delaware North has made a donation to help youth in underserved communities play baseball and softball.

The Buffalo-headquartered hospitality and entertainment provider gave $25,000 to the Willie Hutch Jones Educational & Sports Program to benefit its Nike RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) program. It offers no-cost, year-round afterschool and summer programs, including baseball and softball clinics.

The Nike RBI program, administered by Major League Baseball, has touched approximately 2 million young people since its inception, with more than 200 programs spread across approximately 200 cities worldwide.

RBI program alumni include professional players Jackie Bradley, Jr. of the Kansas City Royals, Hunter Greene of the Cincinnati Reds, Alek Thomas of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Dominic Smith of the Washington Nationals.

Delaware North has a major presence in Major League Baseball, providing contracted food and beverage services at 10 of the league’s 30 stadiums.





