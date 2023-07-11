Time to redo Buffalo's building reuse assistance program

When city officials launched the Buffalo Building Reuse Program, their goal was to spur redevelopment of older, vacant or underused commercial and industrial buildings into vibrant new apartments, retail or office space.

Developers were already working on those types of projects, relying on state and federal historic tax credits for financing. But they needed a little help to bridge the gap in funding and time on downtown projects, before the cash from those credits would flow in. And banks and other lenders weren't prepared to provide that.

So the Buffalo Urban Development Corp. created the building reuse loan fund, offering low-interest loans of up to $750,000, in partnership with several local lenders such as Evans Bank, M&T Bank, HSBC Bank USA, First Niagara Bank and Pursuit. That made the difference in enabling several projects to advance, including the Phoenix Brewery apartments and the Alexandre Apartments.

"It was a good collective effort with the banks," said Brendan Mehaffy, Buffalo's economic development commissioner. "It did lead, at the early stages, to a number of projects and conversions in the central business district."

Less than a decade later, the environment is much different. Banks are now more willing to step in with bridge loans after gaining years of confidence in seeing projects come to fruition. Their interest rates and fees have also been lower than the building reuse loan terms, and less bureaucratic, making the BUDC program the lesser choice.

"When we initially launched program back in 2015, we had a good amount of activity," BUDC President Brandye Merriweather said. "Now there are more banks in the market who are able to do these types of loans."

So with the original loan agreement scheduled to sunset in 2025, BUDC wants to start fresh – by pulling the plug on the old building reuse loan program.

There are no loans in the pipeline, all the previous loans have been repaid, with interest. The agency hasn't had any recent demand, and with only two years left, it can't make five-year loans anyway.

However, that doesn't mean there isn't still a need for assistance, Merriweather said.

"I think there’s still a need for the program, just given what’s happening in the real estate market," she said.

What officials need to figure out is what the revamped program will look like.

BUDC and the participating banks have been talking about "how we can better leverage this loan program," with a new structure and terms. But first, they have to unwind the old one by separating and returning the original funds to the respective partners.

"So let’s start on it now, and then we’ll have opportunity to revisit what that looks like," Merriweather said.

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

A new Hunt president

Hunt Commercial Real Estate Corp. named Robert G. McDonnell president – only the fifth person to hold that position since the firm was started in 1911.

McDonnell started his career at Hunt Commercial in the early 1990s before leaving three years later to spend nearly 20 years at Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. McDonnell has been the firm's chief operating officer since returning to Hunt in 2019.

Closing the loop

Developer Douglas Jemal has completed his purchase of the highway loop surface parking lot at 61 Terrace, where he plans to construct a nine-story apartment building and parking ramp adjacent to his Seneca One tower and Pearl Street Grill & Brewery.

Jemal's Douglas Development Corp. paid nearly $1.5 million to buy the 0.9-acre property, including $1.07 million to the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency and another $407,000 to the city.

The property currently has a 110-space parking lot, but Jemal plans to spend $45 million to construct a five-story concrete parking ramp with 300 spaces, under four floors of apartments consisting of 148 studio through three-bedroom units.

As part of the final designated-developer agreement with the city, Jemal agreed to designate 10% of the rental units – or 15 apartments – as affordable for households earning 80% or less than the area median income, at a rate that is 25% less than the market rates for other units in the building. Those units will consist of three studios, four "junior" one-bedroom apartments, six one-bedroom units, a two-bedroom apartment and one three-bedroom apartment.

The project would also include an interior courtyard and greenspace. Construction is expected to take 18 months to two years.

Depew plaza sold

A Depew retail plaza anchored by a Tops Markets has been acquired by a New Jersey-based commercial real estate investment firm .

Progress Realty Partners of Tinton Falls, N.J., paid $16.2 million to purchase the D&L Plaza at 5175 Broadway from Starwood Capital's Starwood Property Trust.

Besides Tops, the 148,245-square-foot complex includes Ace Hardware, Big Lots, Dollar Tree, Sally Beauty Supply, H&R Block, UPS Store, Supercuts, Nickel City BrewZ, and T&C Liquor, according to Pyramid Brokerage Co., who handled the deal.

"It attracted truckloads and boatloads of interest from outside the area," Pyramid broker David Schiller said. "It was nuts."

THE LATEST

Ciminelli pledges $500,000 to aid Braymiller Market downtown.

Tax breaks sought for Buffalo City Schools commissary project.

Developer wants tax breaks for Dimar expansion project.

Construction firm seeks developer status for East Side vacant lots.

Environmentalists oppose tax breaks for a Lockport plastics plant.

A potential strike at UPS looms over Buffalo economy.

Environmentalists protest proposed plastics plant applying for tax breaks in Lockport.

Buffalo planners are backing the Hispanic Heritage Cultural Institute's plan for a new center.

A former PSE executive was named COO of a pro pickleball league.

Community Bank System CEO Mark Tryniski is set to retire.

Christmas Tree Shops at The Boulevard in Amherst is expected to liquidate its store and close.

$1.4M in tax breaks from ECIDA go to Rosina Foods, Stark Technologies for $32M in investment.

Buffalo Audubon Society will change its name due to Audubon’s racist history.

Despite the loss of most investors, Pegula’s East Resources goes ahead with merger.

New GM Tonawanda plant director Tara Wasik makes history.

ICYMI

Five reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Local unions buck a trend: Why Buffalo Niagara unions aren't seeing declining membership.

2. Training future nurses: How simulated patients will play a key role in this effort.

3. Psychics, wrestlers and churches: How Buffalo Niagara malls are finding a way forward.

4. The Buffalo Niagara economy looks like it is heading for the soft landing the Federal Reserve is seeking.

5. The death of a hospital: Inside the final days of Eastern Niagara Hospital after more than 100 years.

The Buffalo Next team gives you the big picture on the region’s economic revitalization. Email tips to buffalonext@buffnews.com or reach Buffalo Next Editor David Robinson at 716-849-4435.

Was this email forwarded to you? Sign up to get the latest in your inbox five days a week.