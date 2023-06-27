BY JONATHAN D. EPSTEIN

Wanted: East Buffalo industrial space

The manufacturing hub in the Northland Corridor is about to get bigger.

The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. is moving ahead with plans to add another 41,000 square feet of light industrial workspace to the agency's manufacturing hub on Buffalo's East Side, by renovating a former metal fabrication shop into ready-to-lease space.

The agency has put out a request-for-proposals for architectural and engineering services, to design a project that is expected to cost more than $12 million. Bids are due back July 24.

Located at 631 Northland, the high-bay industrial building from 1953 is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and will also require environmental remediation and infrastructure improvements, BUDC said. It's just west of the primary Northland Central complex at 683 Northland, which houses the Western New York Workforce Training Center and Buffalo Manufacturing Works, among other tenants.

BUDC wants to rehab the facility, likely for a single tenant, which could generate about 90 jobs for the surrounding impoverished neighborhood, according to the request for proposals.

The work is expected to entail new bathrooms, lighting for light industrial users, an HVAC system, major improvements to the loading dock, a new entry on the west side, repair or replacement of windows, weatherization, and new electrical, natural gas, water and sanitary sewer systems.

The agency also advised applicants that "special attention should be given to updating code issues," because of the structure's age, and there may be structural deficiencies in the southwest corner of the building. Parking and landscaping would also be required, as well as an analysis of whether the roof can support a potential solar array.

The design portion is anticipated to take eight to 12 months, followed by 12 to 18 months of construction after obtaining all permits.

The project – whose financing would utilize state and federal historic tax credits and state brownfield tax credits – is part of the fourth phase of the Northland Corridor redevelopment, and will "meet growing site demand for industrial space by creating an advanced manufacturing hub along the Northland Corridor." Other funding includes a $3 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, and a $290,000 grant from National Grid.

Under the direction and funding of both the state and city, BUDC acquired 50 acres of vacant and underutilized land in 2014, with over 700,000 square feet of industrial buildings.

During the first two phases at Northland, the agency and its contractors transformed 683 Northland into the 120,000-square-foot training center, with another 115,000 square feet converted into office and production space for BMW and five other tenants – Insyte Consulting, SmartCharge, ReTech Systems, Garwood Medical Devices and Rodriguez Construction Group.

The main Houdaille plan was also demolished, and a building at 612 Northland was renovated to temporarily house exhibits from the Albright-Knox Art Gallery while the new museum was under construction on Elmwood Avenue.

The third phase, which is also currently underway, involves redevelopment of 541 E. Delavan and a secondary building at 612 Northland, plus new parking and creation of a clean-energy microgrid with upgrades to an electrical substation that BUDC owns.

– Jonathan D. Epstein

GRAND OPENING

What: A former Holiday Inn in Cheektowaga is back in business – this time under new ownership – as the new Buffalo Airport Hotel. Clarence-based Stephen Development and subsidiary Stephen Hospitality reopened the 207-room hotel, at 4600 Genesee St., next to the Buffalo Niagara International Airport and across from Calspan Corp., at the corner of Genesee and Holtz Road.

Tell me more: The developer – owned by brothers Paul S. and James J. Stephen – bought the Holiday Inn Buffalo International Airport from Avi Perets of Los Angeles in January 2021 for $4.12 million, and completed extensive renovations to the lobby area, banquet facilities, courtyard, guest rooms and restaurant. They decided to operate it as an independent full-service hotel, their flagship, rather than going with a known brand.

IT'S A DEAL

What: The owner of a Rochester-based trucking and shipping company has acquired a Cheektowaga warehouse and industrial facility that was formerly home to Great Lakes Paper Fibres Corp. for $2.35 million, according to documents filed in the Erie County Clerk's office.

Pavel Klimovich's 1885 Harlem Road Properties bought a 67,224-square-foot office and warehouse building at 1885 Harlem Road from 1885 Harlem Road LLC, which is registered to the Madison Avenue address of Peter P. Benedetto II's Dom Ben Realty Corp. in Manhattan. Klimovich owned Fast Cargo Logistics and now U.S. Commercial Freight.

Tell me more: The industrial facility, which is assessed at $1.7 million, is located on 3.4 acres south of Broadway at the corner of Harlem and Gruner Road. It includes 54,024 square feet of warehouse space and more than 12,000 square feet of office space, according to Pyramid Brokerage Co. of Buffalo.

Dom Ben Realty bought it from Buffalo developer Anthony Trusso in December 2011, for $1.08 million.

THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT

What: The Tool Library is known for helping people fix up their home. This time, though, it might need some of its equipment for its own new home.

Tell me more: The 12-year-old nonprofit organization that allows members to borrow any tool for a home improvement or garden project has relocated to its 2626 Main St. in Buffalo, from its former University Heights site at 5 W. Northrup St.

Why it matters: The move doubles its floor space, allows more room for in-house workshops and meetings, offers a full basement for seasonal tool storage and provides on-site parking. It's also a block from the Amherst Street Metro Rail station, offering easy access to public transportation.

THE LATEST

A developer is proposing more apartments off Transit Road.

An architecture firm wants tax breaks to move from Depew to Clarence.

Developers want tax breaks for the commercial part of a Clarence housing development.

The NLRB is readying more charges against Starbucks Corp.

The Stewart Title building could be in line for a makeover.

A PPE manufacturer is closing Hamburg plant.

Tops is closing a store in Erie, Pa. The shuttering could leave a gap in the community.

An Ellicottville ski club has landed tax breaks.

Independent Health made a change to make its plans more appealing to companies with workers nationwide.

A Buffalo startup is in the middle of a fundraising round.

The head of the KeyBank Foundation is retiring.

A waterfront housing project is riling up its neighbors.

Attention is shifting to the towers at the Elmwood Crossing project.

A Williamsville food co-op has a home, long before it will open.

Four reads from Buffalo Next:

1. Psychics, wrestlers and churches: How Buffalo Niagara malls are finding a way forward.

2. The Buffalo Niagara economy looks like it is heading for the soft landing the Federal Reserve is seeking.

3. The death of a hospital: Inside the final days of Eastern Niagara Hospital after more than 100 years.

4. Storage Wars: Inside the battle to buy Life Storage: The competition to acquire the Amherst-based self-storage company was more competitive than previously known.

