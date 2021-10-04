Buffalo narrows Mohawk Ramp redevelopment effort to three finalists

City officials have narrowed the redevelopment proposals for the Mohawk Ramp down to three finalists, after eliminating half of the bids in a monthslong process that will ultimately lead to the transformation of a city-owned downtown parking garage into a multifaceted mixed-use project.
Cut from the mix are the three concepts from groups led by Toronto-based Wynn Group of Companies and Gold Wynn Residential USA, Savarino Companies and Uniland Development Co.
Still in the running for the final choice are proposals from BFC Partners and CB Emmanuel Realty, Douglas Jemal's Douglas Development Corp., and SAA-EVI and McGuire Development Co. While all three include affordable apartments, parking and restaurants, they differ in offering everything from a fitness center to a research and development lab to an incubation hub for underrepresented businesses.
"These are not easy decisions, because there are six very good proposals of which we felt these three were the strongest," said Brendan Mehaffy, city economic development commissioner and executive director of the Office of Strategic Planning. "We had to narrow it down."
Now officials want to hear from the public about which of the remaining proposals would be best for Buffalo. Through an online community survey, the Office of Strategic Planning is seeking resident input this week, starting on Monday, with any comments due by 5 p.m. Friday.
“The Mohawk Parking Ramp site presents a unique opportunity to create a substantial mixed-use development near some of Buffalo’s largest office buildings, prized entertainment and restaurant venues, and transit,” Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said. “Now we want to hear from the public on the proposals submitted by the three finalists. This is a great opportunity to have a voice in what will be a game-changing project in the heart of downtown Buffalo.”
Members of the community can learn more about the three finalists and their proposals – including overviews and key highlights of the projects – by going online to www.buffalony.gov/Mohawk, where they can take the survey. Comments are limited to 1,000 characters, and responses will be shared with the Strategic Planning development team and Mohawk Ramp Selection Committee.
Mehaffy said the final decision shouldn't take more than two weeks after the comments are in, since the selection team has already spent the summer evaluating and vetting the six proposals, including detailed interviews with each of the six candidates. He said the committee would make its recommendation by late October, consistent with the original goal.
The winner would then be able to spend the next 15 months working on due diligence, site investigation work, financing and planning before any construction would begin, likely not until 2023.
The winnowing of candidates and final selection comes 10 months after the city launched an effort to reimagine and reuse the city-owned ramp at 477 Washington St., with a goal of using the site to help meet the city's future housing and transportation needs.
Located on 1.14 acres of prime land and bounded by Washington, East Mohawk and Ellicott streets, the aging multilevel facility with 629 parking spaces sits in the heart of the city, in an area that has already seen significant redevelopment.
The city issued a request for proposals for the Mohawk Ramp in December, and received six responses by April 30 from teams of local and national developers.
"While we are disappointed – especially because of the hard work put in by our team members and staff – we respect the decision," said Samuel Savarino. "I think all of the proposals the city received were impressive and the city’s RFP process was thorough and respectful."
The finalists include:
• An eight-story building proposed by CB Emmanuel, BFC Partners, Carmina Wood and GO Buffalo Niagara, featuring 203 affordable apartments, 285 parking spaces, a GObike parking station, and a restaurant, fitness center and retail or co-working space. The $90 million project would total 350,000 square feet.
• A $100-million-plus, multilevel project by Douglas Development and Antunovich Associates, with 200 apartments, 800 parking spaces, a restaurant, retailer and a research and development lab. Jemal would also include the 1.8 acres of nearby Simon Electric properties that he acquired from Bert Simon, to add another 400 apartments. Ten percent of all the apartments would be affordable.
• SAA-EVI and McGuire's dual-tower complex of seven and 12 floors, with 233 apartments and 268 parking spaces, plus a rooftop restaurant, ground-floor retail and amenities, a dog park and playground, and an incubation hub focused on minority- and women-owned businesses from the East Side. The $73 million, 374,000-square-foot project would include 168 affordable apartments in the mix.
The selection committee considered the proposals against the evaluation criteria laid out in the RFP – particularly the Future of Mobility report on alternative transportation – and against factors such as the project concept, the developers' financing experience, their track record and ability to execute the plan, and the overall presentations.
"Some that responded really went above and beyond in their response, and that was certainly noticed by the selection committee, both in the proposal itself and in the presentation that followed," Mehaffy said. "Some just really showed how much they want it. What would have passed five years ago, we’re at a different level."