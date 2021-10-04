Buffalo narrows Mohawk Ramp redevelopment effort to three finalists

“The Mohawk Parking Ramp site presents a unique opportunity to create a substantial mixed-use development near some of Buffalo’s largest office buildings, prized entertainment and restaurant venues, and transit,” Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown said. “Now we want to hear from the public on the proposals submitted by the three finalists. This is a great opportunity to have a voice in what will be a game-changing project in the heart of downtown Buffalo.”

Members of the community can learn more about the three finalists and their proposals – including overviews and key highlights of the projects – by going online to www.buffalony.gov/Mohawk, where they can take the survey. Comments are limited to 1,000 characters, and responses will be shared with the Strategic Planning development team and Mohawk Ramp Selection Committee.

Mehaffy said the final decision shouldn't take more than two weeks after the comments are in, since the selection team has already spent the summer evaluating and vetting the six proposals, including detailed interviews with each of the six candidates. He said the committee would make its recommendation by late October, consistent with the original goal.