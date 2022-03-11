BY NATALIE BROPHY
MARCH 10, 2022
Buffalo named one of the top-five fastest-growing startup cities. What does that mean?
The Buffalo Niagara region is starting to get notice as a good place for start-ups.
Buffalo was named one of the fastest-growing startup cities in the United States by a New Hampshire-based startup strategic growth and investment firm.
Buffalo ranked No. 5 on the list, based on the money raised by companies in the city during the final three months of 2021, according to a study from York IE.
That's good news – and a sign of progress for a region that a decade ago was far behind in the efforts to nurture entrepreneurs and encourage them to start new businesses.
Part of the proof is in the money. Companies in the Queen City raised just over $24 million during the fourth quarter of the year, a 234% increase compared to the average amount of funding received during the previous year, according to the study.
The Buffalo-based companies that drove the funding include $14.5 million for Circuit Clinical, a homegrown company that helps patients find clinical trials; $6 million for Kangarootime, a child care software business that relocated to Buffalo after it was a runner-up in the 43North startup contest in 2017; and $2.5 million for Verivend, a 2021 43North winner and Buffalo-grown company that offers businesses a secure payment platform.
Proof of Buffalo's steady growth
Buffalo's place on this list shows that cities outside the widely known hubs – like the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City and Boston – can still grow a robust startup and tech community. And the investments made in the city, such as the 43North competition, Seneca One Tech Hub, and accelerator and incubator networks, are working.
That bodes well for Western New York, which is trying to leverage its affordability and quality of life offerings to attract and retain businesses to grow and scale right here in the community.
Alan Rosenhoch, entrepreneur selection and growth manager at Endeavor WNY, said Buffalo's place on this list "jives with what we've been seeing year over year – an increase in the number and size of deals that companies and founders are able to successfully raise in Western New York."
It is beneficial to the global startup ecosystem to have thriving sectors outside those largest hubs, Rosenhoch said. The next new great idea can come from anywhere, and founders need places they can go to get the support and resources they need to grow those ideas.
But it's not enough
To keep up this growth, the Buffalo-Niagara region needs to keep cultivating good companies that have the potential to raise a lot of money, said Jack McGowan, executive director of the Western New York Venture Association and the Buffalo Angels group.
For example, Viridi Parente, a Buffalo company that develops products based on its lithium ion battery technology, announced in January it had raised $95 million, McGowan said.
"This is not just a blip on the radar," Rosenhoch said. "The growth has been consistent and exciting and it’s only going to continue."
How does Buffalo stack up?
Compared to cities with similar populations, companies in Buffalo raised far less money.
Scottsdale, Ariz., which was No. 1 on the list, brought in more than $552 million, and Cincinnati, a fellow Rust Belt city, had $251.8 million in funding, according to the report. Waltham, Mass., a Boston suburb with a population of 62,000, brought in nearly $1.5 billion, led by a healthcare startup that raised $1 billion on its own.
"The fact that we're starting from a lower base causes the percent of growth to be higher," McGowan said. "The question now is, 'Can we continue this?' "
In the fourth quarter of 2021, startups in the U.S. raised $78.5 billion, according to the report. The top startup cities in the country are San Francisco and New York City, which have raised $17.5 billion and $11.2 billion, respectively.
See the full list
The fastest-growing startup cities in the U.S., according to York IE:
1. Scottsdale, Ariz.
2. Miami, Fla.
3. Waltham, Mass.
4. Cincinnati, Ohio
5. Buffalo
6. Tampa, Fla.
7. Dallas, Texas
8. Los Angeles, Calif.
9. San Jose, Calif.
10. Ann Arbor, Mich.
– Natalie Brophy
THE LATEST, IN CONTEXT
What: Launch NY, a nonprofit venture development organization that provides early-stage startup companies with capital and free mentoring, has rolled out a new investing network and online platform to expand startup investment in Upstate New York.
Tell me more: Through Launch NY's Investor Network 2.0, investors now have the opportunity to fund companies that are further along than those early-stage companies typically in Launch NY's portfolio.
Launch NY's investors also have access to a new online platform, Venture360, where they can monitor their portfolios and access to new investment opportunities, company pitches, founder Q&As and due diligence materials all in one place.
Why it matters: Since 2020, Launch NY's Investor Network has provided nearly $1.2 million to 10 companies. These initial investments have allowed companies to grow by raising additional funds from other investors and adding jobs.
This new investing network and platform will make it easier for investors to keep supporting companies – and potentially profit from them, as well. Those earnings can be reinvested in the next generation of Upstate New York startup companies and continue growing the ecosystem.
