Buffalo named one of the top-five fastest-growing startup cities. What does that mean?

It is beneficial to the global startup ecosystem to have thriving sectors outside those largest hubs, Rosenhoch said. The next new great idea can come from anywhere, and founders need places they can go to get the support and resources they need to grow those ideas.

But it's not enough

To keep up this growth, the Buffalo-Niagara region needs to keep cultivating good companies that have the potential to raise a lot of money, said Jack McGowan, executive director of the Western New York Venture Association and the Buffalo Angels group.

For example, Viridi Parente, a Buffalo company that develops products based on its lithium ion battery technology, announced in January it had raised $95 million, McGowan said.

"This is not just a blip on the radar," Rosenhoch said. "The growth has been consistent and exciting and it’s only going to continue."

How does Buffalo stack up?

Compared to cities with similar populations, companies in Buffalo raised far less money.