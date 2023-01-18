 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Buffalo Medical Group plans new health care hub at former First Niagara facility in Pendleton

  • Updated
  • 0
Administration building

Benderson Development is buying a Pendleton building that was once the headquarters of First Niagara Bank, as shown in 2002. 

 Buffalo News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

One of the region's largest physician groups is opening its fourth regional hub later this year, extending its reach into Niagara County.

Buffalo Medical Group said Wednesday it plans to open its new health care facility inside the former First Niagara Financial Group administrative headquarters in the Town of Pendleton. The medical practice will take up 19,000 square feet at 6950 S. Transit Road in the fall of 2023, with space for primary care providers and rotating specialists, as well as laboratory blood draws and plain-film X-ray imaging services.

“As a physician owned and led group, our goal is to deliver a range of care, close to home, in the communities we serve,” said Dr. John Notaro, medical director of Buffalo Medical Group. “This expansion will allow us to bring a new level of health care through our whole-person approach to care to an up-and-coming community.”

People are also reading…

The expansion marks the second extension of health services to what officials described as an underserved area, after Catholic Health agreed to build a new mini-hospital on South Transit Road that will replace the aging and financially struggling Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport. The larger hospital, which is being operated by Catholic Health under a management agreement, will close after the new facility opens, guaranteeing services will continue in the area.

The 76,093-square-foot former bank headquarters building was built in 1997 on 7.6 acres on the west side of Transit. It has 440 parking spaces.

It was occupied by First Niagara, which maintained its corporate headquarters there until it moved that to Larkinville in 2009. When KeyCorp acquired First Niagara in 2016, the Cleveland-based bank kept the building as an administrative and back-office center. But Key closed the facility last year, sold the building to Benderson Development Co., and consolidated its operations to Benderson's Amherst Commerce Park on Ridge Lea Road.

Buffalo Medical Group is working to recruit new providers for the Niagara County site, as well as for its existing and growing operations on Essjay Road in Williamsville, High Street in Buffalo and North Buffalo Road in Orchard Park. It also secured commitments from current doctors to work out of the Pendleton facility.

“This location provides us with the opportunity to not only addresses the community’s basic health care needs, but also make accessible a variety of specialized care with a rotation of our multi-specialty providers through the office,” said CEO Daniel Scully. “This is an ideal location with easy access from Lockport and East Amherst and also affords us the opportunity to expand and grow at this site in the future.”

Buffalo Medical Group handles 850,000 patient visits annually, and has nearly 200 doctors and more than 800 nurses, technologists and other professionals. It has satellite locations in Lockport and Niagara Falls, as well as in Tonawanda and Hamburg.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

KeyBank to hold one-day job fair on Friday

KeyBank to hold one-day job fair on Friday

KeyBank will hold a one-day career fair on Friday at its contact center at 6950 South Transit Road in Pendleton, as the bank looks to hire full-time customer service specialists. Job seekers are invited to visit any time during two sessions, from 9:30 am. to 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m, and to bring photo ID and

KeyBank to hold hiring event Wednesday for call center jobs

KeyBank to hold hiring event Wednesday for call center jobs

KeyBank will hold a one-day hiring event on Wednesday, for full-time call center positions. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Key’s contact center, at 6950 South Transit Road in Pendleton. People who are hired would start in early January. Information and registration is available at a website

KeyBank hiring for customer service specialists

KeyBank hiring for customer service specialists

KeyBank will hire customer service specialists at two hiring events this month. The bank will conduct a hiring event between 3 and 6 p.m. Tuesday at its contact center, 6950 S. Transit Road in Pendleton. The second event will take place Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at the same location. For both

First Niagara makes Lockport facility more energy efficient

First Niagara Financial Group has finished renovations and efficiency improvements at its administrative center, at 6950 S. Transit Road in Lockport. The project took a year to complete, covering 66,000 square feet of space and improving the efficiency and utilization of the building by 30 percent. The upgrades included water-efficient fixtures that are expected to reduce water usage by

KeyBank ready to exit Amherst office building

KeyBank ready to exit Amherst office building

It’s almost closing time for KeyBank at 3920 Main St. in Amherst. The last of its employees who worked there will move out this weekend, said Matthew Pitts, a Key spokesman. The office building had housed contact center employees, as well as some other administrative and operations employees. Key announced last March it would move out of the building by year’s

KeyBank upbeat about First Niagara conversion six months later

KeyBank upbeat about First Niagara conversion six months later

It’s been nearly half a year since KeyBank converted First Niagara Bank’s branches to its own systems, signaling to customers that the transition was truly complete. The bank is still wrapping up some details of its shift from two banks into one – especially with real estate – but is also trying to build on what First Niagara brought to

KeyBank to exit Amherst facility in office space shuffle

KeyBank to exit Amherst facility in office space shuffle

KeyBank will move out of a building in Amherst that houses a customer contact center, as the bank addresses its office space needs following its combination with First Niagara Bank last year. No jobs will be lost in the move out of 3920 Main St. in Amherst, which is expected to occur by late this year or early next

Watch Now: Related Video

How likely are you to be audited this tax season?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News