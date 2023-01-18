Buffalo Medical Group plans new health care hub at former First Niagara facility in Pendleton

One of the region's largest physician groups is opening its fourth regional hub later this year, extending its reach into Niagara County.

Buffalo Medical Group said Wednesday it plans to open its new health care facility inside the former First Niagara Financial Group administrative headquarters in the Town of Pendleton. The medical practice will take up 19,000 square feet at 6950 S. Transit Road in the fall of 2023, with space for primary care providers and rotating specialists, as well as laboratory blood draws and plain-film X-ray imaging services.

“As a physician owned and led group, our goal is to deliver a range of care, close to home, in the communities we serve,” said Dr. John Notaro, medical director of Buffalo Medical Group. “This expansion will allow us to bring a new level of health care through our whole-person approach to care to an up-and-coming community.”

The expansion marks the second extension of health services to what officials described as an underserved area, after Catholic Health agreed to build a new mini-hospital on South Transit Road that will replace the aging and financially struggling Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport. The larger hospital, which is being operated by Catholic Health under a management agreement, will close after the new facility opens, guaranteeing services will continue in the area.

The 76,093-square-foot former bank headquarters building was built in 1997 on 7.6 acres on the west side of Transit. It has 440 parking spaces.

It was occupied by First Niagara, which maintained its corporate headquarters there until it moved that to Larkinville in 2009. When KeyCorp acquired First Niagara in 2016, the Cleveland-based bank kept the building as an administrative and back-office center. But Key closed the facility last year, sold the building to Benderson Development Co., and consolidated its operations to Benderson's Amherst Commerce Park on Ridge Lea Road.

Buffalo Medical Group is working to recruit new providers for the Niagara County site, as well as for its existing and growing operations on Essjay Road in Williamsville, High Street in Buffalo and North Buffalo Road in Orchard Park. It also secured commitments from current doctors to work out of the Pendleton facility.

“This location provides us with the opportunity to not only addresses the community’s basic health care needs, but also make accessible a variety of specialized care with a rotation of our multi-specialty providers through the office,” said CEO Daniel Scully. “This is an ideal location with easy access from Lockport and East Amherst and also affords us the opportunity to expand and grow at this site in the future.”

Buffalo Medical Group handles 850,000 patient visits annually, and has nearly 200 doctors and more than 800 nurses, technologists and other professionals. It has satellite locations in Lockport and Niagara Falls, as well as in Tonawanda and Hamburg.