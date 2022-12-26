Buffalo mayor: People who looted stores during blizzard 'absolutely reprehensible'

City, county and state leaders took aim at people who have looted stores in Buffalo and surrounding areas in the wake of the epic Christmas weekend blizzard, with Mayor Byron Brown denouncing the actions and those who perpetrate them as "the lowest of the low."

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said police are “aware of some reports of looting” in the city. He confirmed that police have “made a few arrests” and helped to board up one store where the windows had been smashed.

“We are aware of it. We are dealing with it,” Gramaglia said. “And of course we don’t condone it.”

Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown went much further, denouncing the behavior in strong terms.

“People who are out looting when people are losing their lives in this harsh winter storm are absolutely reprehensible,” Brown said during a joint news conference Monday afternoon with Gov. Kathy Hochul and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “I don’t know how these people can even live with themselves, how they can look at themselves in the mirror. They are the lowest of the low.”

Citing videos on social media showing windows broken, shelves emptied, merchandise scattered all over floors, and people moving through closed stores, he noted that the perpetrators are not just taking food or medicine, but “they’re just looting things that they want.”

The videos, which have not been independently confirmed by The Buffalo News, have circulated on social media showing looting inside a Walmart, a Family Dollar discount store and a 7-Eleven convenience store. A business owner near the corner of Tonawanda and Ontario streets said the nearby Dollar General store was looted, while windows were broken at a Rite Aid Pharmacy.

“These are people taking advantage of a natural disaster to take what they want from retailers, also potentially putting those services at risk in the communities where they are looting,” Brown added.

Acting State Police Superintendent Steve Nigrelli previously said law enforcement had two confirmed reports of looting, which he called "isolated incidents" and "not reflective of the greater community."

And Poloncarz and Erie County Undersheriff William Cooley on Monday morning also addressed some reports of looting that have emerged amid the storm, even as at least 27 people died as a result of the storm in Erie and Niagara counties.

"I'm heartbroken about the deaths," Poloncarz said. "Just absolutely devastated to see that many deaths and then to find out that there's looting going on in our community at the same time we're still recovering bodies is just horrible."

Daniel J. Neaverth Jr., the commissioner of the county's Department of Homeland Security & Emergency Services, said the county has had more than a dozen gas stations that have been reported as inoperable.

In those situations, he said the convenience side of the business has been looted and the equipment inside has been rendered ineffective, which means the fueling pumps are not working – and that is making life more difficult for emergency responders.

"This is a drastic implication for us that we now have to deal with to find alternate fuel sources," he said. "So that ambulance that is maybe just going to go a block to refuel now has to go to a facility sometimes outside of the city of Buffalo to be refueled."

Buffalo police are "monitoring social media," and taking note, said spokesman Mike DeGeorge. "Police will be reviewing video and posts in an effort to make arrests," he added.

Besides the looting, Hochul also warned businesses against any price gouging, saying state agencies and the Attorney General's Office are "prepared to investigate any complaints."

"Anyone engaging in this disgusting practice while people are hurting, shame on them," she said. "They're going to meet the law. We'll be going after that."

News staff reporter Jon Harris contributed to this report.