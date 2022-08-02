Buffalo marketing agency Crowley Webb names new creative head

Longtime Crowley Webb employee Matt Low has been promoted to the marketing agency's chief creative officer.

Low is stepping into the role previously held by Jeff Pappalardo, who will now serve as executive creative director.

Low joined Crowley Webb as an intern in 1999 and worked part time while he was a student at Canisius College. After graduating in 2000, he was hired as a copywriter. In his new role, Low will provide day-to-day management of the creative department, overseeing the overall strategy and execution of all creative projects.

Pappalardo came to Crowley Webb in 1994 after working as an art director at several advertising agencies in New York City. In 2017, he was promoted to chief creative officer. In his new role as executive creative director, Pappalardo will continue to support Low and the department, providing creative and strategic direction on several accounts and high-level initiatives.

Additionally, the agency recently updated the organizational structure in the creative department, elevating discipline leads to better support its growing client base and streamline workflow under Low’s leadership.

"This new direction for the creative department enables our talented experts – arguably some of the best in the industry – to have more of an impact on projects from start to finish," Crowley Webb CEO Jim Hettich said. "It’s something we’ve been excited to introduce to the agency while encouraging our team and team leaders to continue to grow in their respective roles."

Crowley Webb is a full-service marketing communications agency founded in 1986 that has grown to more than 130 employees. The agency offers high-level branding, strategic planning, marketing, media, public relations, analytics and digital services to local, national and global clients.