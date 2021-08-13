Buffalo Manufacturing Works shifts focus coming out of the pandemic

Buffalo Manufacturing Works is revving up again, after the pandemic cut deeply into its business.
The center, inside the Northland complex, aims to help manufacturers innovate and improve their operations. While the pandemic put a pause on in-person projects, Buffalo Manufacturing Works evaluated how to make the most of its operations.
“When Covid hit, our business dropped about 40%,” said Henry J. Cialone, president and CEO of EWI, the nonprofit that runs Buffalo Manufacturing Works. “We decided to invest and come out of Covid successfully by ramping up our internal R&D program.”
Just like the manufacturers that Buffalo Manufacturing Works supports, the organization analyzed how to make itself more innovative, and made strategic shifts:
- Helping employers make decisions about bringing automation into the workplace.
- Stepping up industrial training for workers, which employers said was a barrier to investing in technology.
- Adding more high-tech tools to serve the growing field of additive manufacturing, commonly known as 3-D printing.
The changes are part of the evolution of Buffalo Manufacturing Works, which was launched as a $45 million Buffalo Billion investment in 2014. An additional $35 million investment allowed the center to move to its permanent home, in the Northland complex, in fall 2019. About 20 employees work there, compared to about 30 before the pandemic struck.
Manufacturing has held up better than most sectors during the pandemic. But some of the industries Buffalo Manufacturing Works has worked with, such as aviation, were clobbered.
The center evaluated the best way to serve manufacturers, and opted to invest more in its research and development capabilities. With those resources – including some equipment still on the way – client companies can run projects and test whether new technology suits them, before investing millions of dollars, Cialone said.
"If you're in business and you think you want to go down this path, you'd really like to be sure it's a path you want to go down," he said.
Cialone himself made a big investment in Buffalo. Before the pandemic hit, he decided to relocate here from Columbus, Ohio – where EWI is based – to oversee Buffalo Manufacturing Works. Cialone bought a house last year in Orchard Park, but had to conduct the search and purchase remotely, due to travel restrictions at the time.
Now that things are picking up again, Buffalo Manufacturing Works is looking to connect with manufacturers, in ways those companies say are most needed.
Automation interest
When Buffalo Manufacturing Works employees conducted "innovation audits" at manufacturers in the past few years, they learned a lot about what employers are thinking.
"For the longest time, everybody was saying, 'We can't find machinists, we can't find welders,' " said Matt Malloy, engineering group leader. "Now, when we go into people's sites, it doesn't matter what we're going to talk about, the first thing they say is, 'Can you help us find anybody?' "
Collaborative robots, or "cobots," which are built to work alongside people, are part of the solution manufacturers are turning to. The technology puts repetitive tasks like sanding or polishing products into the mechanical hands of robots, so employees can be assigned to other types of work.
"It just seems like the level of interest in this type of stuff has gone through the roof recently," Malloy said.
But manufacturers often don't know what automation they need, or how to design a system. Buffalo Manufacturing Works can guide them through the process, said Liz Callahan, senior program director. "You might have the money in the bank, but you've got 10 options in front of you – how do you decide where to make the investment first?"
Training wanted
At the outset, Cialone wasn't interested in making industrial training part of Buffalo Manufacturing Works' services. But what staff members heard from companies helped change his mind.
Manufacturers said they were reluctant to invest in new technology if there was no one to teach their employees to use it. So Buffalo Manufacturing Works has stepped up its industrial training, and will convert more of its office space for that purpose.
"No matter what [technology] you have back in your facility, you're going to be able to take that knowledge that you learned here and use it in your own facility," said Susan Witt, manager of industrial training. "We're not tied to one technology. That really helps industry."
Cialone said a conglomerate – whom he declined to identify – recently brought in its plant managers for a one-day introduction to automation course.
"Many of them walked away going, 'Hey, this isn't as hard as I thought. We could use this. We can figure out how to make use of this,' " Cialone said. "Now they're going to start sending their people through."
Similary, Buffalo Manufacturing Works is working with employers in the field of data science. The idea is to help manufacturers collect data about their processes that is meaningful and accessible. In other words, what good is collecting terrabytes of data if there's not a good way to put the information to work?
"The risk that we see more often is, people dive in the deep end without having those plans and they never ask for help," said Alex Kitt, director of data science.
High-tech work
Buffalo Manufacturing Works' floor is filled with high-tech equipment and machines. This year, customers have been returning to use the technology, including for work in additive manufacturing.
"We're really busy," said Ronald Aman, principal engineer. "We've got a lot of work going on."
Companies started coming back in to Buffalo Manufacturing Works for projects in late May, and activity started to ramp up in June, Cialone said.
Aman attributes the pickup to a couple of things: a backlog of projects coming out of the pandemic, and Buffalo Manufacturing Works doing a more effective job of talking up its capabilities to companies.
"Companies are busy, they have cash, they want to generate research and development, so they can move their business forward," Aman said. "I think that's all sort of natural coming out of Covid."
Successful projects can lead to more work with commercial clients, as well as with the government agencies who are sometimes those companies' partners, Cialone said.
Next generation
Buffalo Manufacturing Works has also teamed up with the adjacent Northland Workforce Training Center, which has opened a contract manufacturing shop staffed by students hired to work there.
"We just look at that as a great laboratory to try some new stuff out," Cialone said.
And students working in the shop are gaining valuable experience, which will reduce the amount of time they need to get up to speed in a job after graduation, said Jon Sieminski, director of manufacturing operations at the training center. "They're getting to utilize and apply everything they're learning in a classroom in a real-life environment."
