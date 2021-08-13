Buffalo Manufacturing Works shifts focus coming out of the pandemic

Manufacturers said they were reluctant to invest in new technology if there was no one to teach their employees to use it. So Buffalo Manufacturing Works has stepped up its industrial training, and will convert more of its office space for that purpose.

"No matter what [technology] you have back in your facility, you're going to be able to take that knowledge that you learned here and use it in your own facility," said Susan Witt, manager of industrial training. "We're not tied to one technology. That really helps industry."

Cialone said a conglomerate – whom he declined to identify – recently brought in its plant managers for a one-day introduction to automation course.

"Many of them walked away going, 'Hey, this isn't as hard as I thought. We could use this. We can figure out how to make use of this,' " Cialone said. "Now they're going to start sending their people through."

Similary, Buffalo Manufacturing Works is working with employers in the field of data science. The idea is to help manufacturers collect data about their processes that is meaningful and accessible. In other words, what good is collecting terrabytes of data if there's not a good way to put the information to work?