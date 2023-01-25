Buffalo laundry company acquired by national firm

Tonawanda medical linen and garment supplier Island Fox, which does business as Health Wear of WNY, has been acquired by linen and laundry provider ImageFIRST.

Existing workers will stay on, and the acquisition will create new job opportunities, ImageFIRST said. The company does business nationwide, and this is its second laundry processing plant in the state.

The deal does not include Health Wear Rental in Endicott or any Health Wear licensees.

Founded in 2005, Island Fox has primarily serviced healthcare organizations in the Buffalo and Rochester areas. Owners Anthony Martello and Patrick Fox said the deal was "too good to pass up." Martello and Fox will stay on as managers at the plant.

Founded in 1967, ImageFIRST is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pa., and calls itself the largest company of its kind. It was acquired by private equity firm Calera Capital in 2018.