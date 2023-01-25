Buffalo lab gets approval for cannabis testing

The Office of Cannabis Management on Wednesday approved five laboratories to perform tests on medical and adult-use cannabis, one of which is DRS Testing in Buffalo.
Approved labs test for things like pesticides, heavy metals and moisture content.
It brings the list of approved cannabis testing labs in the state to a dozen, including BioTrax Testing Laboratory in Cheektowaga.
The OCM continues to solicit applications, which can be submitted until March 31. Applicants pay a non-refundable $1,000 fee.
