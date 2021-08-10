Buffalo History Museum unveils redesigned parkside entrance

The Buffalo History Museum has unveiled its redesigned lakeside entrance and portico on the Delaware Park side of the landmark building, following a $2 million restoration that brings back its architect's vision from more than 120 years ago.

The two-year project returns the park entryway to active use after more than 35 years of inaccessibility, while also creating an expansive 4,400-square-foot gallery that can be used as flexible space for programming, exhibits, private events or school field trips.

The museum building, erected as the only permanent structure for the 1901 Pan-American Exposition, was designed by architect George Cary, with the main entrance beneath the portico on the park side. That's where guests of the Pan-Am Exposition checked their bicycles. But over many years, the space was filled in with brick, while some portions were used for storage and, most recently, for the Street of Shops exhibit.

The restoration returns the original intent, reconnecting the museum to the Olmsted Park system, with an entrance from the park's Japanese Garden.

The project was funded by the Dormitory Authority of New York State, the State Historic Preservation Office, Empire State Development Corp., New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, the City of Buffalo and Erie County, as well as money from the Charles D. and Mary A. Bauer Foundation, the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo, and individual donations through the "Restore, Reactivate, Reconnect" capital campaign.

