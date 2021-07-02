 Skip to main content
Buffalo hires contractor to repair Washington Street
Buffalo hires contractor to repair Washington Street

AM&A's

Fencing around the former AM&A's department store has half of Washington Street blocked off to traffic.

 Derek Gee

No more waiting.

Repairs to the section of Washington Street that has been closed for more than three years will be completed within four months, by early fall, now that city officials have selected a contractor to perform the work in front of the former AM&A's department store building.

Mark Cerrone Inc. of Niagara Falls was hired to perform the emergency repairs to the underground utility vault and subsurface structure beneath the street.

The southbound portion of Washington between Eagle and Clinton has been closed to traffic because the structural framework under the surface – in the hidden rooms where telecommunications and other utility lines run under the street – had deteriorated to the point where it could no longer support cars.

The city's emergency bid follows years of fruitless negotiations between the government and the building's Queens-based owners, which have previously insisted that it's not their responsibility, while the city insisted otherwise. Only minimal work has been performed to this point.

Making matters worse, the ownership group is now embroiled in an internal power struggle and litigation between two warring leaders, each of whom claims to control the company, so the city decided not to wait any longer.

Officials plan to put a lien on the AM&A's building at 377 Main St. in order to recoup the costs, which are estimated to cost $600,000.

Meanwhile, Rocco Termini's Signature Development Corp. continues its own repair work on the facade of his Warehouse Lofts across the street.

"It's a never-ending project," he said.

