Buffalo health care organization that includes Urban Family Practice being acquired

G-Health Enterprises, the Buffalo-based health care organization that includes Urban Family Practice, is being acquired by a community-based ambulatory delivery system from outside the area.
CINQ Care, which has offices in New York City and Washington, D.C., said the deal will provide financial and operational support to scale and grow G-Health's services and staff "to continue and enhance health care to Black and brown communities across the Western New York area."
"We are thrilled to be joining the CINQ Care team to facilitate greater access, quality and comprehensive care to the members we serve across Buffalo," G-Health President Dr. Raul Vazquez said in a statement Tuesday.
"This is an opportunity for our staff, providers and members to unlock our full potential in order to enhance health care services we already provide and optimize long-term impacts for our entire community," Vazquez said.
In addition to Urban Family Practice, G-Health includes the Greater Buffalo United Accountable Healthcare Network, the Greater Buffalo United Accountable Care Organization, the Greater Buffalo United Independent Physicians Association and the Greater Buffalo United Community Based Organization.
The organization has about 220 employees and Vazquez told The Buffalo News in a recent interview he was planning to expand his organization's reach and payroll, looking to grow to about 400 workers within the next couple of years.
CINQ Care said it uses a "value-based, community-driven approach" that aims to deliver care in the home and in the communities where people live. G-Health has several initiatives that fit into that model, including its recently expanding fleet of mobile units that go into communities to deliver care.
"The Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated health disparities that have existed for decades in Black and brown communities in our country," CINQ Care founder and CEO Tony Welters said in a statement. "G-Health Enterprises has established an outstanding system to reach the communities most in need across the Western New York area."
"The closer you put health care to people, the greater the outcomes ," Welters said.
