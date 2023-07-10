An East Side construction company wants to buy and redevelop eight city-owned vacant lots behind and across a dead-end street from its headquarters near Jefferson Avenue and Genesee Street so it can construct a building for storage, a carpentry shop and a maintenance facility.

Hayes Construction Services – owned and led by Mindy and Jeff Hayes – is seeking a designated-developer agreement from the city to allow it to acquire properties at 40, 44, 56, 60 and 64 Galveston Place and 455, 457 and 459 Carlton St.

Those properties cover a swath of empty, mostly tree-covered land in the city's Johnson neighborhood, sandwiched between Genesee and the Kensington Expressway, where the highway cut off the eastern part of Carlton from the rest of the street extending through the Fruit Belt and Medical Campus on the northwestern side of Route 33.

They're also adjacent to Hayes' building at 656 Genesee, which stretches back to Galveston Place, and which the company previously renovated into its shop space and offices.

Hayes – whose principals have worked in banking, project management and construction – focuses on commercial projects costing less than $20 million, as well as larger-scale residential projects. It wants to use the additional properties to build a structure of 3,000 to 5,000 square feet, adding to its growing operation that was started by Mindy Hayes in 2009.

The project is estimated to cost $280,910.

The Common Council is considering a request by city officials for a 12-month agreement with Hayes, under which the construction firm would maintain the property, negotiate a purchase agreement based on an independent appraisal, and obtain site plan approval for its project. The Office of Strategic Planning is also requiring Hayes to speak to residents in the district about its plans prior to any purchase.