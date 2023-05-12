The financial hits keep coming for the former Buffalo Grand Hotel and its beleaguered owner, Harry Stinson.

Already struggling to repair and reopen the largest hotel in the city after a devastating fire, Stinson now faces well over $3.7 million in federal, state and county tax warrants, state unemployment insurance warrants and contractor liens, all filed within the past 12 months.

That includes $2.5 million just for federal taxes since March 2020, according to one of the newest liens, filed on May 9. Several of the debts are now court judgments, not just claims.

"There's no question that there’s things we’re behind on," Stinson said. "We've had no business for a year and a half. We're in arrears on a lot of things."

Stinson also is still battling charges from last year by the Ontario Securities Commission that he violated provincial securities law while raising money in Ontario for his makeover of the Buffalo Grand.

And one of his Canadian employees just paid a $15,000 fine, has been banned from Ontario capital markets for two years, and cannot work as an officer or director of a registered stock or bond issuer, under a late March settlement with the Ontario regulatory agency over the same case. Stephen Kelley must also cooperate with regulators in the continuing investigation of Stinson, including as a witness.

"The Settlement Agreement sends a message to Kelley and like-minded individuals," the Commission said in its oral findings. "Such misconduct is serious and will not be tolerated."

A hearing on the allegations against Stinson was held in March, with another one slated for June 19. The developer said he is seeking "a resolution that allows me to focus on the primary mission."

In the meantime, Stinson said Kelley still works for him. "We are on good terms," he said.

Stinson called the last few years "a nightmare," but insisted that he's not giving up on his vision for the hotel.

"I will see this through. We are not going to go away," he said.

The settlement by Kelley and the mounting tax and business debts are the latest problems facing the developer and his highly visible but closed 486-room hotel, whose location at 120 Church St. makes it one of the most prominent in the city.

Stinson has been working to revive and rebrand the former Adam's Mark Hotel, which he bought in July 2018 for $17 million from Corning-based Visions Hotels. Since then, he has spent over $24 million on an initial renovation and redevelopment of the 600,000-square-foot complex into the Buffalo Grand, mostly focused on expanding the banquet and entertainment areas.

A year ago, he reached a deal to rebrand the hotel as the Ramada by Wyndham Buffalo Downtown. But just as the renamed hotel was slated to open, an arsonist caused a Dec. 30, 2021, fire that, by Stinson's estimate, did $50.1 million in damage.

The hotel has been closed ever since, while Stinson negotiates with Travelers Insurance Co. for a settlement on the hotel's $100 million policy. The hotel suffered further damage this past December, when the blizzard caused pipes to freeze and sprinklers to burst, flooding much of the building.

As a result, Stinson says, he's had no income coming in to pay his bills. "The poor hotel has been struggling for air for four years," Stinson said, citing the pandemic and then the fire. "We've been through four years of not a penny in positive cash flow."

Besides the $2.47 million federal tax lien – which followed a prior $1.42 million lien filed on April 14, 2021, and a $116,697 lien from Dec. 8, 2022 – Stinson also owes $226,675 in state taxes, filed on March 15.

In the Ontario case, regulators accused Stinson and Kelley of improperly soliciting more than $19 million from 207 Canadian investors for an aborted condominium conversion at the hotel, and then using some of those funds for other purposes.

They claimed Kelley, the hotel's manager of client services, had solicited $10 million from 100 people as an "investment coordinator" for Stinson Properties, but was not registered and had no education, training or experience.

Authorities asserted that the developer illegally promoted the unauthorized purchase of company shares or debt in the hotel project, with the purported opportunity to eventually take ownership of a converted condo suite while sharing in the hotel's profits. According to the documents, the developer had also claimed the project would be backed by a $40 million mortgage and a 10% interest reserve – neither of which existed.

They also said Stinson and the other defendants claimed in promotional materials that the securities were registered and approved for sale, even though they weren't; failed to vet the investors as qualified; and failed to provide a formal prospectus to investors as required. And they accused Stinson of drafting or approving promotions that falsely said the investments would qualify for Canadian retirement-savings and tax-free savings accounts.

Kelley – who invested in the hotel along with his wife – agreed to the settlement on March 23, with Commission staff noting that "he relied on Stinson in arriving at the conclusion that his activities were legitimate and did not violate securities laws."

However, the case against Stinson is still outstanding. "We’ve had our hearing, and it was very brief," Stinson said. "We've made our submissions. They've made their submissions. We've agreed on the process of what happened, but our interpretation is different."