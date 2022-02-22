Buffalo Grand owner accused of securities violations in Canada

In papers filed this month, officials at the Canadian agency charged that the Hamilton developer, several of his companies and one of his hotel employees misled 207 investors.

Regulators accuse Stinson of illegally promoting the unauthorized purchase of company shares or debt in the hotel project, with the purported opportunity to eventually take ownership of a converted condo suite while sharing in the hotel's profits.

That marketing effort began in November 2016 – nearly two years before he even owned the hotel. According to a regulatory filing, Stinson and the other defendants claimed in their promotional materials that the securities investments were registered and approved for sale, even though they weren't. They also failed to provide a formal prospectus to investors, as required by law, and didn't vet the investors as qualified.

Regulators also said Stinson drafted or approved promotional materials indicating that the investments would qualify for Canadian retirement savings plans and tax-free savings accounts, which was false. And they said he claimed that the investments and hotel conversion would be backed by a new $40 million mortgage and a 10% interest reserve, when no such loan or reserve existed.

