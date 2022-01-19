 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Buffalo General's president leaving for top job at Virginia health system
0 comments

Buffalo General's president leaving for top job at Virginia health system

Support this work for $1 a month
Chris Lane

Christopher Lane, president of Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute since 2016, is leaving to become president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center.

A longtime Kaleida Health executive who has been the president of Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute since 2016 is leaving Western New York to take the top job at a health system in the Washington, D.C., metro area.

Christopher Lane, 49, on Wednesday was announced as the next president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center, a health system in Arlington, Va., with 3,100 employees that recorded $488 million in revenue last year.

Lane will remain in his current post until mid-March to "help plan for an orderly transition," Kaleida said in an internal announcement to employees. Kaleida said it will conduct a national search for Lane's replacement.

Lane, a Massachusetts native, was an administrator of Covenant Health Systems in Massachusetts and New Hampshire before he was recruited to Kaleida in 2003. He received a master's degree in healthcare administration from D'Youville College in Buffalo. 

Prior to becoming president of Buffalo General, Kaleida's flagship hospital with more than 4,500 employees and net annual revenues in excess of $750 million, Lane was president of Millard Fillmore Suburban and DeGraff Memorial hospitals and oversaw long-term care.

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices rise by most in nearly 40 years

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News