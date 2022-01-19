Buffalo General's president leaving for top job at Virginia health system

A longtime Kaleida Health executive who has been the president of Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute since 2016 is leaving Western New York to take the top job at a health system in the Washington, D.C., metro area.

Christopher Lane, 49, on Wednesday was announced as the next president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center, a health system in Arlington, Va., with 3,100 employees that recorded $488 million in revenue last year.

Lane will remain in his current post until mid-March to "help plan for an orderly transition," Kaleida said in an internal announcement to employees. Kaleida said it will conduct a national search for Lane's replacement.

Lane, a Massachusetts native, was an administrator of Covenant Health Systems in Massachusetts and New Hampshire before he was recruited to Kaleida in 2003. He received a master's degree in healthcare administration from D'Youville College in Buffalo.

Prior to becoming president of Buffalo General, Kaleida's flagship hospital with more than 4,500 employees and net annual revenues in excess of $750 million, Lane was president of Millard Fillmore Suburban and DeGraff Memorial hospitals and oversaw long-term care.

