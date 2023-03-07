Multicultural grocery store opens on Ontario Street

Abdul "Adam" Abdullah's Buffalo Fresh multicultural supermarket already performs an important service in the Broadway Fillmore neighborhood, bringing fresh groceries to underserved citizens.

Now he is doing it again in Riverside, with a second Buffalo Fresh location that opened at 284 Ontario St. earlier this month.

It's much needed, he said.

"There's nothing for the community here. They have to go all the way to Tops or PriceRite," Abdullah said. "There's nothing within walking distance."

At 17,000 square feet, it's a bigger location than the original Broadway store, offers more options and is "more upscale," Abdullah said.

Baklava is baked fresh in-house daily, as are breads. There are fresh halal meat and deli counters. Unique to the Ontario Street location is an in-store restaurant serving Middle Eastern, Hispanic and Indian food.

There is also a pizza oven, as well as a fresh pickling area where Alaa's Pickles are made in the store. A large area is devoted to bulk items such as gourmet nuts and candies, as well as freshly made treats and trays of fresh desserts.

The supermarket is in a former Save-A-Lot location. It employs 25 people.

Buffalo Fresh is known for offering hard-to-find ethnic food items such as green almonds, a spun pastry layered in cheese called kunafeh, and roasted green wheat called freekeh.

It's also known for catering to Buffalo's thriving immigrant populations – from places such as Bangladesh, Iraq and Syria – and domestic foodies alike. The Ontario store will have the same offerings and then some. The store has more room to offer expanded product lines, including new lines of Hispanic and Asian foods and products.

Abdullah hails from Yemen by way of Michigan. He said he works to keep prices competitive by lowering his own margins and keeping inventory full.

"We keep our prices very reasonable for the community," he said.

– Samantha Christmann

Tops finishes renovation of North Tonawanda store

Tops Markets cut the ribbon this month on a $2.5 million store makeover in North Tonawanda.

The Meadow Drive store "has been refreshed from top to bottom," according to Kathleen Sautter, a Tops spokesperson.

In addition to new exterior paint, refreshed awnings and landscaping; the store received new LED lighting inside and out, solar-powered efficiencies, expanded self-checkout systems, renovated restrooms and new interior decor.

The renovation put a special focus on the store's fresh departments, which it enlarged and expanded. The store has a new slush machine, an expanded selection of cheeses, beer, "healthy hydration" and butcher-cut meats.

Darien Lake begins seasonal hiring

It's a sure sign that spring is near: Six Flags Darien Lake is recruiting seasonal hires for its amusement park, hotel and Hurricane Harbor water park. It has more than 1,000 spots to fill; from ride operators, food service, maintenance and lifeguards to entertainment, retail, paramedics and security. Wages start at $14.25 per hour – 5 cents above the upstate minimum.

Job seekers, who can begin working at 14 years old, can apply at SixFlags.com, and an on-site hiring event will take place at the park, 9993 Allegheny Road in Darien Center, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25. For information, call 585-599-5108.

Long-running sports bar in NT to be torn down, rebuilt

For decades, the building at the corner of Oliver and Schenck Streets in North Tonawanda has been a tavern. Now J.C.'s Bar and Grill owners have announced the business will remain, but the original building at 300 Oliver St. will be torn down and rebuilt.

The new build will have three stories, with a bar and restaurant downstairs, and a banquet facility upstairs. There will also be outdoor patio areas on both levels.

The building sustained damage during the Christmas blizzard and was too old and dilapidated for owners to invest in repairs, owners said. With a price tag at less than half a million dollars, it made more sense to start from scratch with new construction.

Owners Joshua Ramos and Carmen Laurendi are shooting for September completion.

