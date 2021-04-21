Buffalo Film Works wants to add office space and apartments to studios

"You could have a mother come in who’s an actress or producer, and she has her children with her," O'Neill said. "This way, the children could stay with the mother, instead of having people running back and forth."

That could prove more of a draw for major studios that are already hearing more about Buffalo as an alternative filming location, she said.

"We want to grow the film production industry here in Buffalo," O'Neill said. "It really does a lot for the city, these movies that come in. They spend a lot locally, and hire a lot of people, and the more we offer these productions, the more they’re going to come here ... which also helps to grow the crew base, so that every time a movie comes in, they just continue to grow the base for the film industry."

The 4.27-acre Clinton Street property is around the corner from Buffalo Film Works' primary operation at 370 Babcock St. However, both properties are part of the largely abandoned former American Car & Foundry Co. property that the partners purchased at foreclosure in 2016 for $400,000.

The first three film stages – totaling about 48,000 square feet of space – are now complete and in use, but Buffalo Film Works only had six offices available for visiting productions. And that is no longer enough.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month