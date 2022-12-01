Buffalo fans travel well – together – for road games: 'Bills Mafia is like family'

Melissa Vaccaro knows how much Buffalo Bills fans like to travel long before the team started winning.

She was planning a Buffalo Bills road trip for four people during the 2015 season when she and a friend had the idea of renting a bus and inviting other Bills fans to come along to the November game that year against the Jets.

She got the word out over social media, and Bills Mafia quickly responded.

The first bus they rented quickly filled up with 56 people. So they decided to get another one and that also sold out within a few weeks. Three filled buses later, Vaccaro had herself a road trip to remember with hundreds of Bills fans by her side.

“It’s all about the camaraderie and family and being a part of Bills Mafia is like family,” said Vaccaro, who for five consecutive seasons planned one group road trip a season, calling it Bills Trips, until the pandemic slowed that down in 2020. “Being part of something with hundreds of people who you’re going to party with and you love the same thing, there’s no better feeling than that.”

By now, most of the country is aware of how well Bills fans travel to support the team, and it's even more pronounced in the last few seasons as the team became playoff contenders..

Eager Bills fans will travel by planes, trains and automobiles. While some go individually with friends or family, there is a growing trend of Bills fans enjoying the group experience, traveling in bunches – many of whom do not know each other at the start of the trip. They are also enjoying the convenience of a company or group leader making all the plans.

“Bills fans are one of the best – if not, the best – fan bases in terms of loyalty and their willingness to spend their hard-earned money and free time to go see the team. For a lot of Bills fans, it’s their favorite hobby,” said Will Bradley, owner of Fans of Buffalo, which has been taking Bills’ road trips the past two seasons.

And Bills Mafia is willing to pay. For Fans of Buffalo, trips with airfare typically cost around $1,100 to $1,600 and without airfare, around $700 to $1,100.

Longtime Buffalo sports fan and author Mike Billoni’s first experiences with Bills travel was during the Super Bowl years of the early 1990s. He said fans have always been interested in going to road games, but there wasn’t as much attention given to the rabid nature of traveling Bills fans until the past several years.

Billoni, the former general manager of the Buffalo Bisons and sports writer for the Buffalo Courier Express, went to Kansas City for a road trip earlier this season and was blown away by what he saw. He called it the “underworld network of Bills Mafia.”

“They communicate via email and social media, letting people know where they are staying, where the parties are. It’s the most unbelievable network of fans I have ever seen, and they show up from all over the country,” he said.

D&F Travel, a motor coach tour operator in Amherst, has been planning sporting event trips for much of the three decades it has been in business, but over recent seasons, Bills away games have been becoming increasingly popular. They have filled as many as four buses traveling to games, and this season went to New Jersey for a Jets game in October and Detroit for the game against the Lions on Thanksgiving.

“There’s definitely a demand for it,” said Elizabeth McCulloch of D&F Travel.

Being the preseason Super Bowl favorite in 2022 and making the playoffs three straight seasons doesn’t hurt the cause of bringing Bills fans together for road games, but they also traveled to road games in bunches during the 17-year playoff drought that ended in 2017.

“Even if the team is bad, I’m sure we’ll still get a lot of people going on these trips because it’s a lot of fun to do and you get to go with your family and friends and meet new friends,” Bradley said.

Even in the most difficult times, Bills fans find a way to travel to road games. That was obvious when the Nov. 20 Bills and Cleveland game was moved from Orchard Park to Detroit due to a snowstorm.

Bradley planned a last-minute bus trip to Detroit that included a tailgate the morning of the game and the trip sold out with about 250 people going. Bills fans returned to Detroit just a few days later for the Thanksgiving game against the Lions.

“It was truly amazing how many people made the trip,” Bradley said. “Bills fans really showed out there.”

Fans appreciate having plans made for them

Bradley said Fans of Buffalo trips usually vary from 125 to 600 people. The airfare or bus from Buffalo is included as part of the package, but people can travel on their own and still get a game package.

“People say it’s nice to just give us the money and not have to think about it until the trip is here. It makes it much easier for them,” Bradley said.

When Vaccaro’s planned trips require flying, she has asked that everyone get their own flights, but everything else is taken care of in the cost of the trip, including the tailgate party, hotel and travel from the hotel to game and back. She organized a trip for 450 people to Nashville to see the Bills play the Titans in 2019.

“I never thought it would reach the level it did,” Vaccaro said. “We just want to go and have fun and usually it runs real smoothly.”

D&F Travel includes the hotel room, game ticket and parking and transportation, as well as the potential for sightseeing, in the cost of a package. For the Thanksgiving game in Detroit, the company planned a hotel stay in Dearborn, 15 minutes outside Detroit, and shuttled fans to downtown for sightseeing the night before the game.

“I was sort of kicking myself,” McCullough said. “We had a waiting list for the game, and I think there was enough ticket availability that we could have added a bus.”

It’s a whole experience

From the trip to parties on the days prior to the game to the tailgate, it’s truly an experience for traveling Bills fans.

It starts with planes or buses full of Bills fans singing the “Shout" song and continues with events planned for the days before the game, including gatherings at popular Bills Backers bars across the country, before a pre-game tailgate in parking lots, where plenty of “Go Bills” chants can be heard amidst all the home team's fans.

“Bottom line, there is just a huge loyalty and love for the City of Buffalo and their sports teams,” Billoni said. “And having a competitive, winning Bills team makes it even more enjoyable, and I think keeps the numbers of traveling fans growing.”

“These fans get themselves so psyched and ready for the game, much like the players do to play the game,” Billoni said.

Covid lull doesn’t last

The pandemic halted most road trips during the 2020 season as most stadiums did not allow fans to attend games, but the business of going to games is back and booming, in some areas surpassing numbers from pre-pandemic seasons.

Stadium concession revenue is up as fans are spending more per purchase, thanks to new technologies and cashless spending. Tickets are selling at higher prices, especially Bills tickets, which for most games have been selling in the secondary market for more than $200 for the cheapest ticket.

Bradley couldn’t start the travel business, which he co-owns with a friend who he met at a Philadelphia high school, as he initially planned in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions. But the next season, Fans of Buffalo got to five road games. This season, they traveled to six road games. The goal next season is to do all eight regular season road games.

Vaccaro stopped organizing trips in 2020 due to Covid but plans start again next year, likely for the Bills game in Philadelphia.

“I have a feeling there’s going to be tenfold interest from what it was in the past because we are so good now,” she said. “This is the team we’ve been waiting for for 30 years and it’s finally here.”

There are still opportunities for Bills fans to head to a road game this season, starting Thursday night in New England. Bradley has trips planned for the Christmas Eve day game at Chicago and Monday night game Jan. 2 in Cincinnati. Fans of Buffalo will be releasing plans for parties and tailgating for those two trips in the coming weeks.

“As the season rolls along, we seem to be getting more and more interest for these games,” Bradley said. “When the team is playing well, it gives people a little more motivation to get out there.”