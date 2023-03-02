City officials hope to have designated-developer agreements in place for both the LaSalle Metro Rail Station site and the Broadway Barns public-works property by the end of the year or early next year.

The city wants to turn the LaSalle station and 7 acres of surrounding land in University Heights into a new transit-oriented mixed-use project, including a blend of housing and first-floor retail, with an attractive streetscape and public area.

The goal is to encourage denser residential growth around public transportation infrastructure by creating an "equitable" transit-oriented development with affordable or mixed-income housing, while increasing bringing pedestrian activity. At the same time, it makes more use of a big property than just a train station and parking, and takes advantage of proximity to Shoshone Park, a Rails-to-Trails path and University at Buffalo's South Campus.

Officials issued a request-for-qualifications last spring seeking developers with the financial capacity, experience and interest in taking on such a project, including incorporating the train station into it. Half of the parcels on the site are owned by the city, and half by the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, which operates Metro Rail.

Ten qualified teams responded, led by Ciminelli Real Estate Corp., Uniland Development Co., McGuire Development Co., Generation Development Group, Savarino Cos., the Albanese Organization, Beacon Communities, BFC Partners, Kanaka Partners and Legacy Development.

The city and NFTA are working on details of a request-for-proposals, and all 10 will be invited to apply, said Lisa Hicks, Buffalo's director of development. She hopes to have a team chosen and an agreement signed by year-end, but it could extend into the first quarter of 2024.

"It's a much more complicated and in-depth project," she said.

More interest in Broadway Barns

With Broadway Barns, the city's second attempt seems to be succeeding.

Built in 1858 as an arsenal for two local regiments during the Civil War, the facility at 195 Broadway is now used by the Department of Public Works to store all of its equipment and salt.

But it's adjacent to the Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor, and doesn't fit with the historic nature of that district. The city wants to create a new DPW campus in the city that would unify the department's operations.

So last April – at the same time as the LaSalle solicitation – the city issued a request for proposals to redevelop the Barns, as well as to redevelop the city's animal shelter on Oak Street and to build a new one. Officials also put out a request for the new DPW campus, with a goal of doing the projects concurrently. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown noted that the state this week allocated $10 million to support the new DPW campus.

But the city got no interest on the Barns – not because of a lack of interest but because it was asking too much and developers were left with too many questions. So the Brown administration restructured its solicitation as a "request for expressions of interest," and reissued it. This time, officials received four responses. Hicks said a selection committee is reviewing them, with a goal of choosing one by year-end.