Buffalo e-cigarettes company owed employees $191,000 in unpaid wages

A Buffalo e-cigarettes company had to pay $191,000 in back wages to employees after the company unknowingly violated a state law, state officials said Wednesday.

Magellan Technology/Demand Vapes owed 93 current and former employees additional wages following a New York State Department of Labor investigation.

The investigation found the employees had been shorted pay under the state's spread of hours law for service workers, according to the Labor Department. Employers are required to pay one additional hour per day at minimum wage when an employee works more than 10 hours or a split shift.

The Labor Department was made aware of the issue after a competitor filed a complaint. The investigation found Magellan Technology/Demand Vape had been shorting workers from January 2019 to April 2022, according to the department.

The company said they were unaware of this law, conducted a self audit at the request of the Labor Department and paid all employees their owed wages in August.

"We are doing everything we can to not only protect workers, but also educate employers and businesses," Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a statement. "The involvement of NYSDOL brought this issue to the employer’s attention and secured the recovery of the unpaid wages."