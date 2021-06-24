Buffalo developers who backed Brown face prospect of very different mayor

She continued, "So my message to developers is that I want to work together. I want to work together to make sure that we bring positive change to all neighborhoods in Buffalo – and it won't be done on the backs of working-class people.

"We are not welcoming more speculation and driving up of housing costs," she said. "Let's work together to make sure that housing is affordable and accessible for everyone."

Walton – whose upset victory over Brown in Tuesday's Democratic primary threw Buffalo politics into turmoil – has been a grassroots community organizer and activist for years on both the West and East sides of the city. The mother of three is also a nurse and a past union representative, and is currently the executive director of the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust, where she focuses on affordable housing.

But she's not well-known among most members of the real estate community, who spent Wednesday trying to learn as much as they could about her.

"I wouldn’t know her if I saw her," said Rocco Termini, owner of Signature Development Buffalo. "I'm willing to give everybody a chance, but I've never met her. Nobody even knows what she basically stands for."

And that in itself was cause for concern for a business community that prefers predictability and stability.