Buffalo Deputy Mayor Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney is joining Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center as the institution's chief diversity officer and senior vice president.

Rodriguez-Dabney will have a senior leadership position at Roswell Park and have influence on initiatives across the organization, the cancer center said Tuesday. Rodriguez-Dabney will work on diversity, equity and inclusion across all Roswell Park teams and departments.

"Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney is exceptional in so many ways," Roswell Park President and CEO Candace S. Johnson said in a statement. "She brings tremendous insight and openness to her work to ensure a voice for everyone, and is the ideal person to lead our team in building on Roswell Park's remarkable growth in supporting diversity, equity, inclusion and access for our patients, our team members and our community."

In a statement, Rodriguez-Dabney said that her career, which spans across law, higher education, government and public service, has been centered around equity, diversity and inclusion.

"Dr. Johnson and her leadership team have set a promising foundation at Roswell Park, and I'm excited to build upon those initiatives," she said. "We have an incredible opportunity to further elevate and expand Roswell Park's work to create opportunity both inside and outside the cancer center."

Rodriguez-Dabney will join Roswell Park at a critical juncture. The cancer center has come under scrutiny after stories in recent months from The Buffalo News and the Investigative Post website on Roswell Park's history of discrimination lawsuits and the institution's efforts to address those issues quietly and far from public view.

At least 15 former employees have filed lawsuits since 2015 that accuse Roswell Park of discrimination based on race, gender or disability, a review of court records found. Roswell Park has paid at least $4.67 million to settle six of those cases, according to public records.

As concerns surfaced in recent years about how employees of color were treated at Roswell Park, the board in early 2021 hired an outside law firm to advise a newly created board diversity committee.

While that law firm finished a diversity report last year and shared it with board members in a closed-door session, Roswell Park and its board have refused to make the report public.

Two weeks ago, Michael L. Joseph, an influential developer and political donor in Western New York, resigned from his longtime post as board chair after his development company was hit with a racial discrimination lawsuit.

In accepting Joseph's resignation, Gov. Kathy Hochul – who holds significant appointment authority over the board of the public-benefit corporation – elevated board member Leecia Eve to the role of interim board chair. Eve, a Buffalo native and prominent, politically connected attorney, is the first woman and first person of color to serve as board chair.

The announcement Tuesday of a chief diversity officer has been in the works for some time.

Roswell Park had initiated plans to recruit a senior vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion more than a year ago as part of its efforts to improve diversity leadership across the organization, according to the organization's board of directors meeting minutes for March 24, 2022.

By the Sept. 1, 2022, board meeting, applications for the positions had begun to flow in to Roswell Park. Around the same time, Johnson was having meetings with elected officials and community leaders to discuss the cancer center's ongoing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, according to meeting minutes.

Johnson updated board members in December about the position, which by then was referred to in meeting minutes as a senior vice president/chief diversity officer role. Johnson advised the board at that meeting that the recruitment committee had ranked the candidates and was selecting top contenders for interviews, which were scheduled to start in January.

In its announcement Tuesday, Roswell Park said that Rodriguez-Dabney's appointment came after a national search and "comes at a juncture of great positive momentum in Roswell Park's ongoing efforts to advance diversity, equity, inclusion and access within the cancer center and throughout the communities it serves."