A Buffalo customs and global logistics company was purchased by a Sri Lankan company for $42.5 million.

EFL Global bought Trans American Customhouse Brokers. EFL will retain the Trans American business model and name.

Established in 1984 as an in-house customs broker for a large U.S. food processor, Trans American now provides customs services, global logistics and technology solutions globally.

Trans American, based at 52 Sonwil Drive, is ranked within the top 20 of all U.S. customs brokers, according to Paramax Corp., which advised Trans American on the deal.

The buyer, EFL Global, is a supply chain and logistics solutions provider across many industries, including agriculture, apparel, pharmaceuticals, technology and automotive.

EFL's acquisition of Trans American will expand its capabilities and add more to its suite of customs brokerage offerings, including integrated U.S., Canada and Mexico customs services, a team of licensed customs brokers, and digital tools that make customs clearance processes more efficient and transparent.