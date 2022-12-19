 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Buffalo contractor plans mixed-use project at corner of West Tupper and Elmwood

  • 0
147 West Tupper

These two commercial properties – including Sammy's Auto Repair – are among a block of properties that developer Chris Wan wants to use for a mixed-use commercial and residential project.
Support this work for $1 a month

A Buffalo construction contractor who has spent over a decade quietly assembling more than an acre of land on the edge of downtown is hoping to transform vacant and neglected properties at West Tupper Street and Elmwood Avenue into a commercial and residential project.

Chris Wan, who owns Dyno Group, wants to bring 40 market-rate apartments and 13,000 square feet of retail space to a building he plans to erect at 147 W. Tupper St., using about 10 parcels that he has acquired in the past 10 years, including Sammy's Auto Shop. Those lots extend along Elmwood from West Tupper to Trinity Place, and are just a couple of blocks from Dyno Group's offices on Johnson Park.

"I’ve invested a lot of time and energy and creativity in developing this area over the last 10 years," said Wan, who also lives in the neighborhood and has renovated houses on Johnson Park and Tracy Street.

People are also reading…

Wan, a 41-year-old Buffalo native, is working with Silvestri Architects of Amherst and Jay Balgora of Studio V Architecture – a New York City architect who is originally from Hamburg and previously worked on Silo City – on designs for the project.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Plans for what would be a more than $10 million project are still preliminary, he stressed, but he expects the new structure would be about three stories in height, with 40,000 square feet of total space. It would focus on "rejuvenating things and respecting the vernacular of the neighborhood," and would also feature "some interesting brick detail" that "ties in well to the downtown corridor," he added.

147 West Tupper aerial

This satellite view shows the properties along Elmwood Avenue from West Tupper Street to Trinity Place that would be part of a redevelopment project by Chris Wan.

As currently envisioned, the project would include eight studio apartments of over 500 square feet each, 26 one-bedroom units exceeding 650 square feet, and six two-bedroom apartments of about 1,000 square feet each. The building would also include both underground and surface parking spaces.

The ground-floor retail space would accommodate several small tenants.

Wan said he held a meeting with neighbors on Dec. 16. He has not yet submitted any documents to the city, but hopes to start work next year, with completion after 15 months by the end of 2024.

The presence of the auto business helped qualify the site for the state's Brownfield Cleanup Program, which means Wan can also get state tax credits to offset a significant part of his investment. He said he has no plans to seek tax breaks or other incentives, however.

"I've been champing at the bit to do this development for quite some time, but this is a larger project than what I've done previously," he said. "This is hopefully a big building block to make the area more spectacular."

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Business seminar kick-starts urban entrepreneurs

Thirteen years ago, Lenny Johnson was a man who dreamed of starting his own business. Today, thanks in part to an annual seminar and its creators, he describes himself as a success story. Johnson, president of L&D Johnson Plumbing, is one of many who have cultivated knowledge they received from Straight Talk, an annual small-business conference centered on urban

Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Nov. 1. ALDEN • 967 Two Rod Road, Caitlyn Sharp to Denise M. Everett; James A. Everett, $241,000. AMHERST • 26 Saratoga Road, Elise Torre; Joseph J. Torre to Kara Lynn Handzlik; Mark Handzlik, $478,000. • 14 Fox

Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Oct. 18. AKRON • 14 Bloomingdale, John A. Nyquist; Kathy U. Nyquist to Justin M. Rooney; Sarah A. Rooney, $240,000. • 6 Indianola Ave., James Bower; James F. Bower Jr.; Lori Bower; Lorie M. Bower to Collazo Nelson

Sinatra & Co. sells Trinity Place apartments

Sinatra & Co. sells Trinity Place apartments

Developer Nick Sinatra sold another small Buffalo property this week, continuing his spate of sales as he repositions his portfolio, raises cash and focuses on his bigger projects. Sinatra & Co. Redevelopment LLC sold a pair of apartment buildings with nine units in all at 56 and 58 Trinity Place for $505,000. The buyer, 147 West Tupper LLC, is

Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending July 19. AKRON • 40 Eckerson Ave., 6831 Seneca St. LLC to Parker Steven Homes LLC, $60,000. ALDEN • 12701 Broadway, Dragi T. Jolevski to Georgie Ann Miller; Nancy Miller, $375,000. AMHERST • 675 Alberta Drive, Gccfc 2007-Gg9

Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending April 20. ALDEN • 1805 Lafayette Drive, James K. Silk Jr. to Donna M. Miller, $127,000. AMHERST • 2730 North Forest Road, Menorah Campus to Benchmark Turtle Creek, $10,300,000. • 76 Brice Landing Court, Donna E. Briceland; Robert

Watch Now: Related Video

MacKenzie Scott Unveils New Website That Chronicles Donations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News