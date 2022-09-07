Buffalo company selling commemorative Bills game tickets designed by local artists

In today's digital age, rarely do fans get printed tickets to keep as mementos of an exciting sporting event or concert from a favorite artist.

A new Buffalo fan experience company, Went, is bringing back the tradition by selling souvenir tickets for concerts, games, performances and events.

Went's first ever souvenir ticket is on sale now, commemorating the Buffalo Bills' 2022-2023 NFL season-opening game against the Los Angeles Rams. Tickets cost $18 each and were designed by local artist Jarek Pulit.

Commemorative tickets will be available for each Bills game, designed by different artists. Went will donate 10% of all Bills ticket sales to the Patricia Allen Fund, which supports the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital’s pediatric critical care team in memory of quarterback Josh Allen's late grandmother.

The tickets are custom made. Fans can add the location of where they watched the game – at the stadium, at home or their favorite bar – and include a note or message. The Bills tickets will also include the final score of the game and some statistics.

Went was founded by the husband and wife team Dan Gigante and Katie Krawczyk. They run the marketing agency 19 Ideas, and Gigante was a former partner of 26 Shirts.

"In a digital-first world, the days of keeping physical tickets as timeless memories have faded – or not even existed for some," Gigante said. "We wanted to bring that back, but in a way that goes beyond what section, row, and seat you sat in and create something truly unique to the memories you made."

Commemorative tickets for non-sports events are in the works and will be announced later this month.