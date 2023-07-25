The owner of Braymiller Market will have to wait a few days longer to find out if the Buffalo Common Council will give it the $562,000 in Covid pandemic-related funds he says it needs to keep the downtown store open.

The Council did not take action Tuesday on the Braymiller request, but instead will hold a still-to-be-scheduled special session by the end of the month to vote on that and the allocation of $60 million in other pandemic-related funds.

In the meantime, Council members said they would look into an issue surrounding the company that was chosen to administer funds. Some Council members want that company to be based in Buffalo, but the firm that was being considered for that role, National Development Council, is based in New York City.

“There is no way I’m willing to vote today,” said Council President Darius Pridgen.

Braymiller landlord Paul Ciminelli has promised to invest $500,000 in the market if the city approves the $562,000 in funding. But Council members have pressed for more details on how Braymiller plans to change its business model to become more viable.

Council critics also have said the pandemic funds had been meant for smaller businesses, where smaller monetary awards would go a longer way.

To address those criticisms, the Brown administration unveiled a plan earlier this month to use American Rescue Plan funds – $4.3 million of which would be granted to struggling small businesses and $2 million of which would come in the form of loans, according to the Office of Strategic Planning.

No vote on $60 million

The Council delayed taking action Tuesday on a plan to cut about $60 million in American Rescue Plan money from a variety of community projects to cover budget shortfalls in 2024 and 2025.

The reason the Council did not vote was not because they had second thoughts about the plan. It was because of a technicality involving the proposed contract with National Development Council.

The Council was prepared to approve the contract with NDC, when North Council Member Joseph Golombek Jr. pointed out the wording in the request for applications issued by the city last October required the applicant be “located within the city of Buffalo.”

The Council plans to hold a special meeting once the city Office of Strategic Planning corrects the contract technicality, possibly by rewording the RFA.

The technicality held up the vote by the Council on Brown’s plan to cut millions of dollars in ARPA funds from grants for a variety of community projects, includes ones for public health equity, job training, the arts and public safety.

The lion’s share of the cuts, $59.9 million, would cover budget shortfalls in 2024 and 2025, adding to $100 million already allocated for that purpose. The cuts also include about $388,000 for each of the city’s nine Council districts to be awarded by individual Council members.

But an additional $800,000 for NDC administrative fees was to come out the plan.