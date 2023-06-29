The Common Council may have voted against a measure that would make Braymiller Market eligible for a $526,000 forgivable loan in federal pandemic funds, but Mayor Byron Brown is not giving up so easily.

That's because the mayor believes having a grocery store downtown is "critical" to the city as a whole.

"We need a market in downtown Buffalo. The way I look at it as mayor is, if downtown falters, the entire city of Buffalo's tax base falters because the downtown tax base supports every single neighborhood in the city of Buffalo," Brown said Thursday during a a meeting with The Buffalo News Editorial Board. "To lose this market will be a hit to downtown. We'll send the wrong message to the business community, the employer community, and I don't think we can afford to allow that to happen."

That's especially the case as more residential units come online in the city with the addition of market-rate, affordable and low-income housing at such ongoing projects as the Statler and the Commodore Perry Complex redevelopment, he added.

"To lose this market would hurt our ability to continue to grow the residential population in downtown. It would hurt the continued interest in business investment in downtown," Brown said.

The Common Council this week denied the loan request, arguing that it wouldn’t be fair to subsidize one business over others.

Stuart Green, owner of Braymiller Market, said he can't say whether the store will remain open without the loan, or whether it is relying on these federal funds to make it through.

"It may not be my decision," Green said.

Some of Braymiller's stakeholders, which Green declined to name, have said future monetary support is contingent on whether the federal funds are secured, he said.

"It lets me know where I stand with the city, whether these guys are going to support me or not. And the support is probably more valuable than the money," Green said.

The store has been criticized for its prices and specialty product mix, which is something Green said he is working hard to address.

"If you're used to shopping at the Dollar Store and Walmart, if that's where you buy your food, I cannot compete with the Dollar Store or Walmart," Green said. "But if you're buying food at a grocery store, I'm competitive as hell."

Knowing he can't compete with Amazon or big boxes on national brand perishables, such as name brand cereals, Green has brought in private label perishables bought directly from his distributors – such things as peanut butter, apple sauce and ketchup – that come at more affordable prices.

"We've been very careful to do everything we can to bring in lower cost items," he said.

Meat and seafood prices are higher because they reflect the restaurant-quality items he sells – quality he has to maintain because of his wholesale business, which supplies restaurants, and is an important source of revenue. The store also supplies food to non-profit groups and offers prepared meals for takeout and eat-in service.

Because Braymiller opened in 2021, it was not eligible for pandemic-related funds such as the Paycheck Protection Program, but its business was drastically affected by the drop in downtown traffic related to the pandemic, according to the mayor and Green.

Green has changed his business model to make up for previous projections that included commuter traffic. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. is working with the store to sharpen its marketing efforts, add Instacart and DoorDash and coordinate free deliveries to certain buildings where residents may have mobility issues.

"Some of this money we need in order to initiate these programs," Green said.

The city will also help the store scrutinize its product offerings to make sure more affordable options are available. Roughly a third of Braymiller's customers pay with EBT SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps. He has also refrigerated some prepared hot foods in order to make them SNAP eligible.

Brown and Green insist that while the federal funds would get the store through this rough patch, changes to the company's business model would ensure that it is sustainable without future assistance.

While Ciminelli group received millions of dollars in funds for its brownfield cleanup of the site and the building of affordable housing units, Green stresses that he bought the building and parking lot separately, put his own $9 million into the project and did not receive any of the Ciminelli-related funds. He received a $1.5 million Community Investment Fund loan from the state, was included in a property tax PILOT program through the Erie County Industrial Development Agency and received a property tax abatement on equipment purchased for the store.

Green would guarantee the loan, commit to staying open for a minimum of two years and retain a minimum number of workers in order for the loan to be forgiven.

The mayor will meet with council members individually to make his case for revisiting Braymiller's eligibility for the loan, he said, addressing concerns the council has, such as that Braymiller would receive help at the expense of other small businesses.

"Some people have looked at this in an us versus them kind of way," he said. "We've significantly helped small businesses throughout the city through the pandemic. We will continue to assist small businesses. We have to do them both simultaneously. It's not either or."

The $526,000 in federal funds Braymiller requested was left over because the program shut down after running out of qualified applicants, according to Lisa Hicks, director of development for the city’s Office of Strategic Planning.

"Some people don't understand that downtown Buffalo is a financial engine for the entire city of Buffalo and, to some extent, the region, because all people outside the city of Buffalo work in downtown Buffalo and their jobs, their livelihoods, the strength of their communities depend on a healthy downtown," Brown said. "And so, I'm doing this because I think this is important to maintaining a healthy downtown coming through this pandemic – where downtown's across the country are taking significant hits regrowing and repopulating our downtown."