The Common Council voted in favor of giving Braymiller market $562,000 in pandemic-related funding Thursday, but the downtown market has not crossed the finish line with the money yet.

"This action today is only one hurdle," said Stuart Green, Braymiller Market's owner. "While it's critical, it's far from over."

That's because the council's vote technically just makes Braymiller eligible for the funds, by widening the criteria to include businesses with more employees than originally outlined for the program. The market has 40.

The final approval to award Braymiller the loan is in the hands of the City of Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, which is chaired by Mayor Byron Brown and is likely to approve it.

The money will be used by the market to pay its vendors and provide working capital, Braymiller said.

During the unanimous vote to approve the funds, Council President Darius Pridgen said he would not "beat a dead horse" since he has been very vocal about ensuring equity among small businesses in the city of Buffalo.

"I want Braymiller to do well. I want every business who sticks their neck out there to do well," Pridgen said. "This was not a matter of one particular business. It was a matter of process. It was a matter of equity."

Pridgen noted that, if it does not succeed, Braymiller will be responsible for paying back the $562,000.

Local groups object to city's plans for federal relief money If Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown has his way, $60 million of federal Covid-19 relief funding originally intended for public benefit projects will fill budget shortfalls and go to small businesses. But local groups have raised questions about the process.

"My hope is that every business, not just Braymiller, but all the businesses in our district that have suffered so much will be able to see a little light at the end of the tunnel," he said.

Braymiller landlord Paul Ciminelli promised to invest $500,000 in the market if the city approved the $562,000 in funding.

"It's a critical part of the social infrastructure for downtown to continue to serve the tenants, whether it's residential, commercial, or entertainment, tourism, whatever," Ciminelli said. "So a food retailer fresh market is very critical component to keep building on the successes that we've had downtown."

Ciminelli noted that hundreds of apartments will be coming online nearby via projects by Washington-based Douglas Development at the Statler complex, in the former Simon Electric properties along Ellicott and Oak Streets and on the site of the Mohawk Ramp on Washington Street.

"Really we're looking for a food retailer. It's one of the amenities that was really missing for downtown," Ciminelli said.

But some members of the Common Council were more concerned with residents already living downtown, many of whom they said can't afford to shop at Braymiller, including residents in Ciminelli's affordable housing complex adjacent to the market across a small alley and parking lot.

"I don't know the business. I'm just going from what I've observed, and what I've heard. We thought that they had to change their business plan," said Council Member Rasheed Wyatt.

Braymiller, and representatives from the Office of Strategic Planning, which assisted owner Green with tweaking the business, said they have done just that to respond to market needs.

Changes to the business model attempt to make up for previous projections that included commuter traffic. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. is working with the store to sharpen its marketing efforts, add Instacart and DoorDash and coordinate free deliveries to certain buildings where residents may have mobility issues.

The city will also help the store scrutinize its product offerings to make sure more affordable options are available. Roughly a third of Braymiller’s customers pay with EBT SNAP benefits, commonly known as food stamps. He has also refrigerated some prepared hot foods in order to make them SNAP eligible.

"We heard from resident after resident who live right next door who said their prices are still too high," Wyatt said. "So it just kind of begs the question, are you really that desperate? Do you really care?"

Initially last month, the Common Council unanimously voted against making Braymiller eligible for the forgivable loan. The measure was reintroduced by the Mayor and the Common Council said it was poised to deny it again earlier this month, if they hadn't taken time for more discussion. The council also took time to get input from city residents and business owners on both sides of the issue during a public hearing.

Discussions that took place earlier this month surrounded a plan introduced by the mayor to address their concerns about giving Braymiller so much money while other, smaller businesses suffered without assistance. Though the money Braymiller was asking for came from leftover funds in a grant program officials said had run out of qualified applicants, some businesses said they had either not been aware the funds existed, or had been promised funds that never materialized.

Brown introduced a plan to allocate $9.9 million in pandemic-related American Rescue Plan Act funds divided evenly among the Common Council’s nine districts and used at the discretion of individual Council members.

"So this was kind of the compromise that brought it together for us: That if we're going to give one business $500,000, we have to give millions of dollars to small businesses," said Council President Darius Pridgen.

The vote was taken at a special session held Thursday, with the aim of wrapping up both the Braymiller and ARPA issues before the council goes on break in August.

Local groups, as well as think tank Partnership for the Public Good, have objected to the mayor's allocation of ARPA funds, which includes using $50 million to cover budget shortfalls in 2024 and 2025, adding to $100 million already allocated for that purpose.