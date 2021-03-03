Buffalo Club, Hertel malt house up for historic designation

The New York State Board of Historic Preservation will consider two prominent Buffalo properties for listing on the state and national Registers of Historic Places when it meets later this month.

The agency will review proposed listings for the Buffalo Club at 388 Delaware Ave. and the John Kam Co. Malt House and Kiln House at 356 Hertel Ave. during its meeting March 11.

The board also notified the Buffalo Preservation Board that the Lafayette Flats property at 115-135 Lafayette Ave., was listed on the national register as of Dec. 21, 2020.

