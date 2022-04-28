Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps introduces ride-share parking option

Weeks after unveiling a new part-time monthly parking program for hybrid workers, Buffalo Civic Auto Ramps is introducing a ride-share program in partnership with GoBuffaloNiagara.

The program provides discounted monthly ramp parking for two to four enrolled BCAR customers who share a ride together, allowing them to equally split the cost of the ramp price.

Only one of their cars can park in a ramp each day, but participants would get a preferred “nested” parking space in a lower-level location in the ramp that is designated only for ride-share participants.

Each driver will also receive one daily coupon or barcode pass per month to allow them to park their vehicle free of charge for emergency or personal use. They can also sign up for GoBuffaloNiagara’s “guaranteed ride home” program, offering emergency taxi, Uber, Lyft or other rides totaling up to $200 per year or $50 per ride.

The program begins July 1. All participants also will be guaranteed the option to return to regular single monthly parker status.

For more information, go online to bcarparking.com, call 716-849-5812 or visit the BCAR office at 255 Pearl St.

Buffalo Next Must-read local business coverage that exposes the trends, connects the dots and contextualizes the impact to Buffalo's economy. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.