In a bid to shake loose some votes and dollars from a reluctant Common Council, on Monday developer Paul Ciminelli offered to invest another $500,000 into Braymiller Market on Ellicott Street if the Council agrees to allow the city to allocate $562,000 in pandemic-related funds to keep the downtown Buffalo market afloat.

The owner of Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. said he is stepping forward with his contingent match in hopes that it will change the minds of city lawmakers, while also providing some reassurance that private money is at risk, as well.

Despite Mayor Brown's push to reconsider Braymiller funding, some Council members won't budge "At this point, my feelings are still the same as when I voted against it," Council President Darius Pridgen said. "And unless something huge, unless I'm informed of something that I did not know the last time I voted, my sentiments are still the same."

Ciminelli said he has met and spoken with Braymiller owner Stuart Green to learn more about his business recovery plan, and is confident that the combined $1.06 million in funding will be enough to right the ship, by catching up on the market's debt and spending more on marketing to grow the business.

"He showed me the plan and got me comfortable with it," said Ciminelli, whose company helped lure Green to Buffalo and built the market prior to the pandemic as part of the larger affordable housing project at 201 Ellicott St. at the behest of the city.

"He feels like that should get him where he needs to be, and, obviously, I would feel comfortable with that, contingent on the city coming through," Ciminelli said.

Mayor Brown wants Common Council to reconsider denial of forgivable loan for Braymiller Market "We need a market in downtown Buffalo. The way I look at it as mayor is, if downtown falters, the entire city of Buffalo's tax base falters because the downtown tax base supports every single neighborhood in the city of Buffalo," Brown said.

The funds are essential to sustain a retail service that has been identified repeatedly as critical to growing and serving a downtown residential base, Ciminelli said. The urban grocery was a core part of the proposal that the city sought for the former vacant parking lot.

"It’s very important for downtown," said Ciminelli, who already spent $1.5 million on Braymiller as part of the original construction, alongside a loan from Evans Bank and several million dollars in private capital from Green. "It’s something that obviously is critical for us to continue to invest in the live, work and play environment for downtown. Downtown residents have been asking for this."

As an added enticement, he said he will offer, "as a goodwill gesture to all the tenants at 201 Ellicott," a $20 gift certificate per unit to shop at Braymiller. With 201 apartments in the building, that's another $4,000 from Ciminelli.

But it is still not clear whether the funding pledge will be sufficient to change votes on a reluctant Common Council.

The city money, which is what remains from federal CARES Act dollars used to help small businesses during the pandemic, was originally supposed to be a grant, but was converted to a loan that will be forgiven if Braymiller stays open for two years after getting it. The Council is being asked to change the eligibility terms to include businesses with more employees than originally required.

Buffalo Common Council members nix 'forgivable' loan to downtown Braymiller Market Braymiller Market was denied more than $500,000 in federal pandemic-related money by the Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday. The nine Council members unanimously denied the request and several said it wouldn't be fair to subsidize one business over others.

However, Common Council President Darius Pridgen has said he is worried that the city would not recover the money if Braymiller fails. And he and others on the Council are hesitant to give so much money to one business while so many others are still struggling.

They also criticized Braymiller's business model, and suggest that Green, as a private business owner, needs to make changes to draw more customers, not seek a bailout.

It is also still uncertain as to whether the added funding will be enough to change the trajectory of the struggling grocery, which opened to fanfare prior to Covid-19 before being hammered when the pandemic dried up both its wholesale and retail businesses.

Modeled after Green's existing Hamburg vegetable market and limited grocery, it focused heavily on fresh and prepared foods, as opposed to dry goods.

The venture was supposed to rely on a mixture of wholesale deliveries to restaurants and foodservice clients alongside the retail business from downtown residents and workers. Instead, the floor fell out from under it when the pandemic sent everyone home.

City's strategic planning office requests 'forgivable' loan to help Braymiller Market The City of Buffalo's Office of Strategic Planning is seeking approval from the Common Council to provide about $562,000 in a forgivable loan to Braymiller Market through the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act.

"It was the perfect storm," Ciminelli said. "Stuart had to have the proper mix between wholesale and retail sales. When Covid hit, the wholesale business dropped off almost completely to nothing as restaurants were challenged and were either not open during the pandemic, or had a hard time getting employees. So they were scaling back considerably, even post pandemic. And on retail side, there’s the amount of workers that are working remote," rather than commuting downtown, where they might shop at Braymiller.

Both are recovering, but not fast enough. Ciminelli noted that 50,000 people used to come downtown to work on a daily basis.

"Now, it's dropped off considerably," he said.

And while large employers such as M&T Bank Corp. are starting to bring more of their workers back to the office on a more regular basis, "it's just slow," Ciminelli said.

"Stuart, for the last couple of years, has been playing from behind because of that," Ciminelli said. "He doesn’t have the financial resources of an Aldi, Wegmans or Tops to weather the storm post-Covid, because he’s a small business."

Even so, Ciminelli said he's willing to back Green.

"I’m willing to bet on Stuart. I’ve always been willing to bet on him," Ciminelli said. "He fits the profile of what we're looking for. He’s committed. He’s a small business, understands his business intuitively, can adjust quickly, and really wants to do something for the community."