Struggling Buffalo biopharmaceutical company Athenex Inc. has voluntarily filed for bankruptcy and is now looking for buyers to purchase its assets.

The company on Sunday announced that following a strategic review, it reached an agreement with its lenders to move forward with selling assets across its primary businesses: Athenex Pharmaceutical Division, Orascovery and Cell Therapy.

To facilitate that process, Athenex and five affiliated companies filed voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

"This will enable the company to divest its assets and wind down the Athenex platform in an orderly fashion, while seeking to maximize value for its stakeholders," the company said in a news release, noting it expects to conclude the sales process by July 1.

The news sent Athenex's stock price down nearly 66% to 39 cents a share just before 11 a.m. Monday.

Athenex, founded as Kinex Pharmaceuticals two decades ago, had been one of the great hopes for building the medical industry in the region and it was the recipient of millions in funding from the state. But now, it will go down as one of the biggest flops of the Buffalo Billion-era of economic development.

In fact, in 2016, then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state would construct a $200 million drug manufacturing plant in Dunkirk for Athenex, hoping it would provide the boost necessary to turn the Buffalo company into a biopharmaceutical powerhouse that could help build Western New York's reputation within drug development and manufacturing.

But, as Athenex cut costs, it sold its leasehold interest in the state-funded Dunkirk plant in early 2022 for about $40 million to ImmunityBio, a California-based biotechnology company that in the fall laid off workers at the plant and said the facility had further construction needs that would take 12 to 18 months to complete.

For Athenex, it's been one issue after another since March 2021 when a drug it was developing to treat breast cancer was set back by years after federal regulators raised questions about the late-stage clinical trial conducted to gauge its effectiveness. Athenex officials were counting on that drug to begin generating significant revenue and provide a funding pathway to the company – a route that was abruptly closed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision.

"This significant regulatory setback, coupled with challenging biotech markets and the difficult economic environment, put tremendous pressure on our ability to continue to fund our businesses," Athenex CEO Dr. Johnson Lau said in the news release Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Buffalo drug company Athenex trying to work with major creditor as cash gets tight The company is implementing more cost-savings programs with plans to monetize assets and raise capital "in order to extend cash runway in 2023."

The company had been in the midst of a restructuring program since early 2022, a plan that has involved selling off parts of the company it no longer considers core to its operations. That involved slashing jobs, trimming costs and, among other moves, exiting the 503B sterile compounding business, which affected more than 90 of its employees who worked at its Newstead manufacturing plant.

Tonawanda-based Pine Pharmaceuticals has since assumed Athenex's 503B business, preserving the jobs of more than 50 of the workers, the company said in a release this month.

"Over the past two years, we made considerable progress in refocusing our business around our promising NKT cell therapy platform, monetizing non-core assets to improve our balance sheet and extending our cash runway, paying down $108 million of debt, and undertaking a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to create value for our stakeholders," Lau said. "While we explored every viable avenue to avoid this outcome, an orderly sales process represents the best path forward at this time."

It was not immediately clear how many local workers Athenex still employs.

Following its exit from the 503B compounding business, Athenex said it expected to employ 175 full-time and eight part-time workers globally, according to its most recent annual report. As of Dec. 31, about 93% of its personnel worked in the United States.

While it unloaded its hiring and investment obligations in Dunkirk by selling its lease to ImmunityBio, Athenex still has outstanding obligations at its headquarters in the Conventus Building on the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.

In exchange for the $25 million the state spent to expand and improve the sixth floor of the Conventus Building, Athenex committed to spending $100 million in the Buffalo area during the lease's first 10-year term, which ends in July 2025. It also was required to hire 250 permanent employees in the Buffalo area.

As of Dec. 31, Athenex said in its annual report it had hired just 36 permanent employees in the Buffalo area.

If the company is not able to hire enough employees or meet its other obligations, the state-affiliated Fort Schuyler Management Corp. "may terminate the agreement and we may have to renegotiate our lease or relocate our North American headquarters," Athenex said in its annual report.

Now in bankruptcy and hunting for buyers, Athenex did say its Athenex Pharma Solutions, which includes the manufacturing plant in Newstead, is expected to continue operations for the next 90 days to fill customer orders and provide commercial supply of tirbanibulin ointment, a topical treatment for actinic keratosis (AK) on the face or scalp.

"Our goal remains to identify purchasers who will continue development of the important drug candidates for which we have established a good foundation, and to bring them to market on behalf of medical practitioners and, most importantly, for patients," Lau said. "We are incredibly thankful to our team for their dedication to Athenex and will look to support our colleagues through this transition period."